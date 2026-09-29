Shamonda Virus Detected in Spain: What to Know About the Cattle Outbreak

The emerging livestock pathogen Shamonda virus (SHAV) type 1 has been confirmed in seven bovine holdings across the Spanish provinces of Córdoba and Toledo by the Laboratorio Central de Veterinaria de Algete. Transmitted via Culicoides biting midges, the virus causes fever, diarrhea, and a 10% to 20% drop in milk production among cattle, though current surveillance confirms it is not a zoonotic threat to humans.

In this analysis, we examine the epidemiological footprint of the Shamonda virus in Spain, detail its mechanism of transmission, and outline the veterinary protocols deployed to contain its spread across European livestock sectors.

Epidemiological Emergence and Genomic Lineages Across Europe

The arrival of the Shamonda virus in Spain follows its detection in Central Europe earlier this summer. Belonging to the genus Orthobunyavirus and the Simbu serogroup, SHAV was originally isolated in Nigeria in the mid-1960s and documented sporadically across African regions and Japan. The current European outbreak involves two genetically distinct strains: Shamonda type 1, identified in Switzerland, France, southern Germany, Austria, and now Spain; and Shamonda type 2, localized in Belgium, the Netherlands, northern Germany, and northwestern France.

In Spain, suspicion initially arose in Andalusia following marked drops in dairy yields across Córdoba farms. Regional veterinary authorities are actively investigating additional clinical suspicions in other territories. While Unión de Uniones de Agricultores y Ganaderos emphasizes that the pathogen does not constitute a zoonosis—meaning it cannot be transmitted to humans—its high morbidity within herds poses significant operational challenges for the agricultural sector.

In Plain English: What Farmers and Veterinarians Need to Know No Human Risk: Epidemiological data confirms the virus is not zoonotic; human health is unaffected.

Epidemiological data confirms the virus is not zoonotic; human health is unaffected. Vector-Borne Spread: Transmission occurs primarily through Culicoides midges, requiring targeted insect control.

Transmission occurs primarily through Culicoides midges, requiring targeted insect control. Reproductive Vigilance: While adult cattle typically recover from acute symptoms, the virus can cross the placental barrier, necessitating strict monitoring of pregnant livestock for potential fetal malformations.

Pathophysiology, Clinical Manifestations, and Vector Dynamics

Bovine animals are susceptible to both clinical infection and physiological disruption upon exposure to SHAV. The primary mechanism of transmission relies on midges of the genus Culicoides—the same biological vectors responsible for vector-borne diseases such as Bluetongue, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, and African Horse Sickness. Direct horizontal transmission between animals is not significantly evidenced, though vertical transmission via transplacental infection during gestation remains a documented risk factor.

Clinical presentations in affected herds mirror those observed in other European nations. Infected cattle experience acute fever, diarrhea, and a temporary 10% to 20% reduction in milk yield persisting for 7 to 10 days. Although intra-herd morbidity can reach up to 100%, the majority of adult animals recover, and direct mortality attributable solely to the virus has not been documented. However, the virus can infect the fetus, potentially causing fetal malformations or abortions.

Photo: redaccionmedica.com

Beyond cattle, susceptibility varies across species. Sheep and goats can contract the virus but generally remain asymptomatic. Equids have tested positive while exhibiting neurological signs, though definitive causal links between SHAV and equine neurological pathology remain unproven.

Clinical Profile and Epidemiological Characteristics of Shamonda Virus (SHAV) Parameter Clinical Observation / Data Taxonomic Classification Genus Orthobunyavirus, Simbu serogroup Primary Vector Culicoides biting midges Confirmed Spanish Regions Córdoba and Toledo (7 bovine holdings) Primary Bovine Symptoms Fever, diarrhea, 10%–20% drop in milk production Zoonotic Potential None (No evidence of human transmission)

Vector Control Protocols and Biosecurity Measures

Currently, no vaccine exists for the Shamonda virus. Consequently, disease management strategies rely on vector mitigation and symptomatic veterinary intervention. Control protocols focus on reducing animal exposure to Culicoides midges through the application of repellents, desinsectants, and strict biosecurity measures during transport and housing.

Shamonda virus in Spain: first cases on 7 farms in Toledo and Cordoba

Unión de Uniones advocates for heightened on-farm vigilance, reporting of suspect clinical cases, and rigorous vector suppression protocols.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Livestock handlers should consult regional agricultural extension offices and licensed veterinarians if their herds exhibit symptoms.

References

Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación (MAPA).

Unión de Uniones de Agricultores y Ganaderos. Comunicado oficial sobre la situación del virus Shamonda (SHAV). September 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes based on verified agricultural and veterinary reports. For specific livestock health management plans, consult a certified veterinarian.