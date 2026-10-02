Korean Boxers Jang and Kim Win Silver Medals at Asian Games After 12-Year Wait

At the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on October 2, South Korean male boxers Jang Dong-hwan and Kim Min-sung secured silver medals after hard-fought bouts in their respective weight classes at the Nishio Gymnasium in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Both athletes reached the finals, marking South Korea’s first male boxing appearance in a continental championship final in 12 years.

Jang Dong-hwan Falls to World Number One Khalokov

According to coverage from Yonhap News, Jang dropped a 0-5 unanimous decision, with judges scoring the bout 27-30, 27-30, 27-30, 28-29, and 27-30.

The tape from the opening frame showed a fearless approach from Jang. He refused to give ground against Khalokov, whose dynamic lateral movement and rapid weaving are hallmarks of his elite pedigree. One of the five judges even awarded the first round to the South Korean challenger at 10-9 following intense, phone-booth exchanges.

Photo: v.daum.net

But the bout swung decisively in the second stanza. Khalokov utilized his distance control, snapping straight punches from the outside while employing calculated clinches whenever Jang attempted to cut the distance. The tactical shift nullified Jang’s inside pressure, leading all five judges to award the second and third rounds to the Uzbek champion.

Men’s 60kg Final Bout Statistics Athlete Representing Result Scoring Breakdown Abdumalik Khalokov Uzbekistan Gold Unanimous Decision (5-0) Jang Dong-hwan South Korea Silver 27-30, 27-30, 27-30, 28-29, 27-30

Kim Min-sung Settles for Silver After Battle with Ankushi

Asia Economy reported that Kim dropped a 0-4 decision, with judges scoring the match 26-30, 28-28, 26-30, 26-30, and 26-30.

Asian Games Boxing: Silver goes to Lovlina Borgohain in the women's 75kg event. #lovlinaborgohain

Kim started the bout on unstable footing, picking up a warning in the opening round that hampered his defensive positioning. Despite matching Ankushi’s offensive output in sporadic exchanges, the Indian contender landed the cleaner, more impactful power punches to sway the judges’ scorecards through the middle rounds.

Ending a Twelve-Year Dry Spell for South Korean Boxing

Despite missing out on the top step of the podium, the dual silver medal haul represents a watershed moment for the nation’s combat sports infrastructure. As detailed by YTN, these performances break a twelve-year final-round drought that stretched back to the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, where Shin Jong-hoon and Ham Sang-myeong captured gold.

Photo: 아시아경제

While South Korea secured a historic women’s bronze via Im Ae-ji at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the men’s division had largely languished on the international stage until this tournament in Aichi Prefecture.