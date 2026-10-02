South Korea Opens New Major Crime Investigation Agency After 78-Year Prosecution Overhaul

The 78-Year Shift as the Major Crime Investigation Agency Opens Its Doors

South Korea’s legal system changed on October 2, 2026, with the opening of the Major Crime Investigation Agency (MCIA) at the Eulji Renaissance Tower in Jung-gu, Seoul, ending 78 years of prosecution under traditional practices. Ministry of Public Administration and Security officials, alongside newly appointed leadership, gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony as the agency immediately absorbed its initial caseload of roughly ten complaints and accusations.

Fantasy & Market Impact South Korean police use hologram officer to deter crime Immediate administrative prioritization focuses on resource allocation for 1,900 initial staff members out of a mandated 2874 total capacity.

Leadership pledges strict adherence to institutional restraint to prevent overreach during the transition phase.

Balancing Uncompromising Enforcement with Institutional Restraint

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister of Public Administration and Security Yoon Ho-jin emphasized that administrative division must not lead to systemic gaps. Yoon said that even if investigation and indictment are separated, we must not divide the responsibility for the public, urging a cooperative framework from the beginning to the end of a case, as reported by Kookje.co.kr. Yoon further noted that structural reform does not conclude with institutional changes alone, stressing that the new framework must translate into tangible shifts in citizens’ everyday lives.

Jeon Jong-min, the inaugural acting chief and deputy head of the MCIA, acknowledged the gravity of operating at the center of a historic overhaul of the criminal justice system. Jeon declared that the agency will establish restraint as its foremost principle, vowing to learn from past institutional missteps rather than repeating them under a new banner. The leadership framed the agency’s dual mandate as absolute firmness against major crimes coupled with meticulous protection of public liberties and political neutrality.

South Korea launches new agency in push to reform legal systemーNHK WORLD-JAPAN NEWS

MCIA Operational Framework and Initial Deployment Metric / Category Details Opening Date October 2, 2026 Headquarters Location Eulji Renaissance Tower, Jung-gu, Seoul Initial Staffing Level 1,900 personnel (out of 2,874 authorized positions) Core Jurisdictions Corruption, economic crimes, defense industry, narcotics, insurrection, foreign exchange, cybercrime, and law distortion

Jurisdiction Over Specialized Offenses and Early Case Intake

The formal dissolution of the traditional Prosecution Service on October 1, 2026, redistributed powers, designating the newly formed Prosecution Service (Public Prosecutors’ Office) strictly for indictments while positioning the MCIA as the primary investigative body for major offenses. According to Kookje.co.kr, the agency’s jurisdiction encompasses corruption, economic crimes, defense industry irregularities, narcotics, insurrection, foreign exchange violations, cybercrime, and the newly legislated law distortion offense. The MCIA has the authority to investigate criminal conduct by personnel from the Prosecution Service, police, Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and court officials.

Administrative preparations moved swiftly ahead of the launch, with the Ministry of Public Administration and Security announcing seven Tier-1 investigators, including the deputy head and regional bureau chiefs, a day prior to the opening. Subsequent announcements targeted Grade-2 and lower personnel to fill out the initial workforce. Even before the opening ceremony concluded, the intake desk recorded approximately ten separate complaints and accusations, signaling an immediate operational tempo for the newly established bureau.