Hong Kong China prepares to face tournament hosts Australia in the opening match of the 2027 Rugby World Cup at Perth Stadium on 1 October 2027, marking a historic tournament debut for a squad featuring players transitioning from the lower tiers of English club rugby to the global stage.

From Semi-Professional Roots to Perth Stadium

As 61,000 fans fill Perth Stadium and millions tune in globally, the reality of a Rugby World Cup debut sets in for Hong Kong China.

🔴 LIVE | Australia v Hong Kong China | Rugby World Cup 2027 Opening Match | Live Stream

Reflecting on the qualification milestone twelve months prior during a national holiday in Hong Kong, scrum-half Jack Combes described the achievement. “I think the whole run-up to the whole qualification process was already a dream in itself. To qualify for a men’s first World Cup was huge,” Combes told BBC Sport. Drawn in Pool A alongside Chile, the All Blacks, and the tournament hosts, the squad faces an unforgiving baptism of fire.

“People will say it’s daunting and it’s a huge challenge to have those two top nations in your pool, but if you’re going to do it, do it properly. Why not?” forward Alex Post told BBC Sport. “People might question whether we deserve to be there. But for me, if you asked anyone as a kid, if you could open up the World Cup in that first game in a year’s time, it’s genuinely amazing. A dream come true.”

The Road to The 2027 Rugby World Cup for Hong Kong China @HKCR_TV @JointDynamics

Navigating the Championship and Oxford Varsity Preparations

Before committing entirely to the international setup, 31-year-old Alex Post balanced life as a financial analyst with playing hooker for Richmond in The Champ. Despite never featuring at the Premiership level, Post maintains that the English second tier offers elite preparation. “Unfortunately, I’ve never played at The Prem level. But The Champ definitely doesn’t get the credit it deserves,” Post told BBC Sport. “It’s a very tough league. And that was great preparation for the international games.”

Post’s rugby pathway included a stint as a full-time player with Hong Kong China prior to pandemic disruptions, followed by pursuing a Master’s degree at the University of Oxford. That academic detour included stepping out at Twickenham for the historic Varsity match, providing valuable experience in front of massive crowds before the global World Cup spotlight beckoned.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Adjusting to a Centralised Model

The operational model underpinning Hong Kong China relies heavily on year-round player retention and full-time residency. “One of the unique selling points for Hong Kong is the players are contracted all year round and spend all their time together,” Post explained to BBC Sport. That structural demand required parting ways with English club commitments. “So it wasn’t really feasible for players like myself to stay at Richmond. Hong Kong was very much, ‘we need boots on the ground’.”

Relocating family and shifting entirely to professional status altered the squad’s daily training volume. Moving away from a routine that balanced financial analysis with twice-weekly club sessions and independent gym work, players now double their physical output under centralised national program supervision.

Rugby World Cup 2027 Draw | In full from Australia

Player Previous Club / League Current Status World Cup Pool A Opponents Jack Combes Full-Time International Scrum-Half Australia, All Blacks, Chile Alex Post Richmond (The Champ) / Oxford Full-Time International Hooker Australia, All Blacks, Chile