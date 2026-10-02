The Weeknd in Singapore 2026: Guide to National Stadium Tour Dates

The Weeknd is bringing his blockbuster After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour to Singapore for a two-night run at the National Stadium on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3, 2026. As the final leg of the massive stadium tour, the Singapore dates represent the last chance for fans to experience the live era built around his album trilogy of After Hours (2020), Dawn FM (2022), and Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025) before the chapter closes for good.

For concertgoers gearing up for the massive stadium shows, concert ticket buyers must plan carefully to make the most of their experience, taking into account last-minute ticket availability and strict venue security policies, as well as official merchandise hubs and post-show transit options. With tens of thousands of fans descending upon Kallang, knowing the exact timelines and rules is essential to avoiding delays at the gates.

Concert Timings, Tickets, and Support Acts

Doors for both concert nights open at 6:00 p.m., with the show scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. While exact set times for Singapore have not been finalized, previous stadium stops on the tour indicate that The Weeknd’s headline set runs for approximately two hours. For those still looking to secure entry, limited tickets remain available, though buyers should note that most remaining inventory consists of restricted-view seats.

🔴LiVE The Weeknd @ National Stadium, Singapore 2026 (live) – stream

Supporting the Singapore dates is the Japanese hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts. Known globally for their viral smash ‘Bling-Bang-Bang-Born’—which helped drive hundreds of millions of streams alongside other hits like ‘Otonoke’ and ‘Mirage’—the duo arrives fresh off playing their first major Tokyo Dome show to a crowd of around 50,000 people in 2025.

While the official Singapore setlist remains unconfirmed, recent performances on the global trek provide a reliable preview of what to expect. At the August 14, 2026 show at Wembley Stadium in London, the career-spanning setlist featured tracks such as ‘Baptised in Fear’, ‘Open Hearts’, ‘Wake Me Up’, ‘After Hours’, ‘Starboy’, ‘Heartless’, ‘Faith’, ‘Cry for Me’, ‘São Paulo’, ‘Until We’re Skin & Bones’, ‘Take My Breath’, ‘Sacrifice’, ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’, ‘Eva’, ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, ‘Lost in the Fire’, ‘Often’, ‘Given Up on Me’, ‘I Was Never There’, ‘The Hills’, ‘Timeless’, ‘RATHER LIE’, ‘Creepin’’, ‘Niagara Falls’, ‘One of the Girls’, ‘Stargirl Interlude’, ‘Out of Time’, ‘I Feel It Coming’, ‘Die for You’, ‘Is There Someone Else?’, ‘Wicked Games’, ‘Call Out My Name’, ‘The Abyss’, ‘Professional’, ‘Save Your Tears’, ‘Less Than Zero’, ‘Blinding Lights’, ‘Without a Warning’, ‘House of Balloons’, and ‘Moth to a Flame’. Certain songs featured shortened arrangements or extended intros and outros.

The Weeknd Live at National Stadium, Singapore [Full Concerts] – &:/

Merchandise, Venue Rules, and Transit Guide

Fans eager to pick up official gear can visit The Weeknd Singapore Stadium Store, operating at Stadium Riverside Walk located at The Kallang, 1 Stadium Drive, Singapore 397629. The pop-up store offers official tour merchandise, venue-exclusive items, and vinyl records free to the public from October 1 to 3, with operating hours set for October 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and October 2 to 3 from 2:00 p.m. until midnight.

Security regulations at the National Stadium are strict. Outside food and beverages, including bottled water and alcohol, are strictly prohibited. Prohibited items also include bags larger than 35cm by 20cm by 30cm, umbrellas of any kind including collapsible models, chains, studded accessories, carabiners, strollers, noisemakers, chairs, stools, flowers, gifts, hand sanitizer bottles exceeding 60ml, glass perfume bottles (with the exception of travel-size perfume atomizers), and fan boards larger than A3 size. Professional recording gear—such as video cameras, monopods, tripods, selfie sticks, audio recorders, and cameras with telephoto or zoom lenses—is banned, with violations risking denied entry.

Re-entry is not permitted once patrons leave the venue. Late arrivals may be forced to wait outside until a suitable break in the show allows for entry, with no refunds or compensation issued for missed time.

To manage post-concert crowds, attendees can utilize several nearby transportation hubs. While Stadium MRT (CC6) is the closest station, it experiences severe congestion immediately following events. Alternative options include a roughly nine-minute sheltered walk to Tanjong Rhu MRT (TE23), or walks of about 13 minutes to Kallang MRT (EW10) and Mountbatten MRT (CC7). Public bus services 10, 11, 14, 16, 16M, 70, 70A, 70M, and 196 also operate near the stadium precinct.