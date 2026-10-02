AI Researchers from Earth Species Project Decode Elephant Chorus to Understand Animal Communication

<>

Ninety-two conversational exchanges reveal a parallel in the animal kingdom. When African savanna elephants gather, roughly 60 percent of their low-frequency rumbles do not occur in isolation. Instead, individual vocalizations frequently overlap into a collective chorus, particularly during family reunions.

Unraveling the Elephant Cocktail Party Problem

Wildlife communication in African savanna elephants relies heavily on a low-frequency vocalization known as a rumble. These sounds typically feature a fundamental frequency between 12 and 19 Hertz, with powerful emissions capable of traveling up to two kilometers across the landscape.

This overlapping dynamic creates an acoustic challenge similar to human environments. In a crowded room filled with overlapping conversations, human listeners struggle to isolate a single speaker, a phenomenon commonly known as the cocktail party problem.

Because separating individual vocal tracks in a dense elephant chorus presents severe technical hurdles, historical research predominantly focused on isolated, single-animal rumbles. To bypass this limitation, researchers shifted their analytical framework to treat the entire multi-animal chorus as a singular communicative signal.

Aza Raskin and Earth Species Project

Decades of Field Data From Amboseli National Park

International researchers from Earth Species Project and ElephantVoices published their findings in Scientific Reports, demonstrating that multiple elephants vocalizing simultaneously maintain situational information despite acoustic crowding.

The study examined 902 recorded rumbles of wild African savanna elephants gathered in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park between 1986 and 2022. These recorded choruses contained between 2 and 18 overlapping rumbles.

Speaker Series: Katie Zacarian, CEO of Earth Species Project

Investigators categorized the behavioral context of each recording, separating instances into distinct categories: contacting separated family members, initiating group movement, and coordinating behavior during resting, feeding, or slow travel. Additional contexts included calming calves, brief greetings between close relatives, and expressions of excitement upon reuniting with separated family members.

Artificial Intelligence Decodes Overlapping Frequencies

Researchers trained artificial intelligence models on the acoustic features of the rumbles, including frequency-specific energy distribution and temporal sound changes. The AI successfully classified the behavioral context of multi-animal choruses at rates significantly higher than chance.

Even models trained exclusively on single-animal rumbles accurately categorized the behavioral context of novel chorus recordings. This indicates that the acoustic signatures of specific behavioral states persist even when multiple animals vocalize concurrently.

Artificial intelligence analysis of African savanna elephant choruses reveals that overlapping low-frequency rumbles preserve critical context about group behavior and social coordination.

Key Parameters Used in the Study

The parameters used during the study highlight the scope of the acoustic analysis conducted in the field:

Elephant Vocalization Chorus Metrics and Analysis Parameters Parameter Detail Research Location Amboseli National Park, Kenya Recording Timeline 1986–2022 Analyzed Rumbles 902 recorded events Overlap Range 2 to 18 rumbles per chorus Primary Frequency 12 to 19 Hz

Parallel Conversational Habits in Animal Societies

Further analysis of the conversational exchanges involving at least two individuals revealed an additional layer of social interaction. Researchers tracked consecutive vocalizations to determine whether acoustic features converged over time.

In three out of six observed behavioral contexts, animals exhibited acoustic convergence, adjusting their pitch and acoustic profile to match interacting partners.

This acoustic alignment occurred specifically when elephants contacted separated family members, coordinated group movement during feeding or resting, and exchanged greetings following a separation.

>