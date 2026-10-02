Jared Verse Praises Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Steelers Clash

The Cleveland Browns secured a 27-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, climbing to the top of the AFC North with a three-game winning streak. Following the chippy primetime matchup, defensive end Jared Verse traded sharp words with Pittsburgh players and criticized their physical play ahead of an upcoming Week 8 rematch.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns Outlast the Steelers in a Chippy Thursday Night Clash

The Cleveland Browns extended their home winning streak against their divisional rivals in a physical contest that featured 14 penalties totaling 88 yards for the home side. Deshaun Watson led the offense through a turbulent second half, navigating a stat line that included an interception and a fumble after halftime. In the game’s decisive moments, Watson escaped the pocket to pick up a crucial first down and delivered the throws necessary to put the Browns in position to kick the game-winner. Watson has now orchestrated a game-winning drive in three consecutive games, matching a franchise streak last achieved by Brian Sipe in Weeks 1-3 of 1979 en route to a third-place finish in MVP voting.

Since the Browns returned to the NFL in 1999, the franchise has recorded just three playoff appearances, punctuated by memorable campaigns such as Baker Mayfield helping break the postseason drought in 2020 and Joe Flacco helping run the team to a playoff bid in 2023. Historically, the rivalry with Pittsburgh was one-sided for the entirety of the Ben Roethlisberger era before becoming much more competitive in recent years.

Pittsburgh mounted a fierce comeback late in the contest. After an unnecessary roughness penalty and an offsides infraction by Jared Verse gave the Steelers a two-point conversion attempt from the 1-yard line, Aaron Rodgers executed a quarterback sneak to tie the game at 24 with just 1:42 remaining.

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Jared Verse Calls Out Pittsburgh After Heated Altercations

The rivalry tensions spilled over during and after the final whistle. Verse engaged in a running battle with the Pittsburgh offensive line, capping off the night by getting face-to-face with guard Mason McCormick before appearing to take a swing at him during a post-game melee that left opposing kicker Chris Boswell visibly frustrated.

“They were talking crazy. I was telling them, ‘You’re double-teaming, y’all sliding, y’all garbage.’ I was talking crazy to them. I don’t have any respect for anybody that plays too dirty and does too much extra shit after the game, excuse my French. So, I can’t wait to see them again. It’s going to be a good time when I see them again.” Jared Verse, Cleveland Browns defensive end, via Pro Football Talk

Verse recorded two tackles, including one for a loss, though he finished without a sack or official pressure against Rodgers, who leaned heavily on a quick release time ranging between 1.1 and 1.5 seconds. Teammate Quincy Williams echoed the defensive unit’s aggressive posture regarding the divisional matchup, noting that they be barking, we be biting though. That’s it. Cornerback Denzel Ward also joined the victory lap by taunting Rodgers after intercepting one of his two passes on the night, remarking that he hopes the veteran quarterback keeps throwing in his direction.

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Todd Monken Cautions Discipline as Cleveland Claims the AFC North Lead

Despite the celebratory mood inside Huntington Bank Field, head coach Todd Monken emphasized that the team’s early success remains a work in progress. While acknowledging the high energy in the locker room following a big, big, big divisional win, Monken stressed that a three-game win streak does not define a long NFL season.

“It’s still only three [wins], and there’s a lot of things we can continue to get better at, and we will, because our guys are humble and they’re still hungry. And it’s really cool, because it means the next one continues to matter. That’s all you want to be. You just want to be in a position where the games matter, right? That’s what we want to be in, that’s what our fans want to be in, and that’s what we’re going fight for every day.” Todd Monken, Cleveland Browns coach, via New York Post

Verse asserted that the current roster bears little resemblance to past iterations of the franchise following his arrival in a June trade that sent superstar Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. The Browns will now prepare for their upcoming schedule, while their fiercest divisional rivals await a scheduled Week 8 rematch in Pittsburgh on November 1.