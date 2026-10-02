Serie A Hires Giovanni Petronio as Head of International Business Development

Serie A has hired Giovanni Petronio as its inaugural head of international business development to accelerate the Italian top-flight league’s global brand-building efforts.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Italian men’s soccer’s top-tier Serie A has officially appointed Giovanni Petronio as its inaugural head of international business development. Petronio joins the twenty-team league to drive its worldwide appeal and accelerate international growth. His primary focus centers on translating strategic priorities into market-specific plans while strengthening the league’s global footprint.

Petronio previously managed partnerships and client engagement at the Cortina Foundation. That Northern Italian body organized sporting events including the Winter Olympics and Paralympics earlier in the year. His corporate background also includes roles at global heavyweights Nike and Amazon.

Within the league office, Petronio will operate partly inside the team led by Anna Guarnerio. Guarnerio has directed the organization’s international broadcast rights division for four years while managing agreements with overseas corporate brands.

Metric / Category Serie A (Current Benchmark) Premier League (Comparison) Overseas Rights Revenue Target Triple 2021–24 cycle by 2030 £5.3 billion (2022–25 cycle) Recent US Broadcast Partner Telemundo (Multi-year agreement) Global multi-broadcaster footprint Private Equity Engagement Active bidding discussions (Carlyle, Bain, Oaktree)

The appointment arrives alongside a string of overseas media rights tie-ups. Over August and early September, the league unveiled a significant number of international agreements, highlighted by a multi-year US contract with Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo.

Concurrently, the league has revived discussions regarding selling an equity stake in its overseas rights business to private equity. Reuters reported that investment funds Carlyle and Bain emerged among prospective bidders, alongside Oaktree—owner of reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan—and Italian private equity firm Nextalia.

Serie A established a formal target of tripling its international media rights revenues from the 2021–24 cycle by the year 2030. Total overseas media rights fees across those three seasons reached €657 million. By comparison, England's Premier League secured £5.3 billion (approximately €6.2 billion) for its 2022–25 international cycle, highlighting the revenue disparity Italian leadership aims to address.