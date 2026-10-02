How the “King of Chemo” Turned Terminal Brain Cancer Into a Global Charity Mission

“You’re kind of a bit cheeky and have a pint to finish, so you just keep drinking,” Iain Ward says.

Ward, a 37-year-old fitness instructor living in London, transformed a terminal stage 3 brain cancer diagnosis into a global fundraising mission. Outliving his initial five-year prognosis from a 2019 glioblastoma diagnosis, Ward crowned himself the “King of Chemo” and created an online character behind it approaching 7 million TikTok followers.

An Accidental Discovery and Mental Shift

Before his diagnosis, Ward grew up in north Dublin, spent time outside Chicago, and was living in London teaching fitness classes, creating video-game content, and signing up for medical trials for extra money. A routine MRI scan for a trial revealed a large lump in his skull. A week after his 31st birthday, doctors operated and gave him a glioblastoma diagnosis, carrying an average life span of five years.

Meet ‘The King of Chemo’: Man with terminal brain tumor out to break world records l GMA

“I like to say I was looking to get cancer, because I was very much losing my purpose in life,” Ward explains. When the doctor delivered the news, a brain surgeon later told him he was the “luckiest unlucky man” for catching it early enough for surgery and treatment to buy him time.

Building a Global Fundraising Mission

Ward adopted a novel approach to fundraising, promising his followers that he would break the single-year fundraising record of 2.3 million pounds set by British minister Steve Chalke. Rather than asking followers for direct donations, he built his strategy on growing his social media audience to attract brand sponsorships, directing partnership money straight to charity.

Terminal Brain Cancer Diagnosis was my World War Two: King of Chemo Iain Ward

His endurance challenges have included running six major marathons in 2024, completing 32 half marathons in 32 days across every county in Ireland while wearing a weighted vest, and running a double marathon of 52 miles on a treadmill in 12 hours.