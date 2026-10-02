US and India Stall on Washington Trade Talks Over Russian Oil Purchases

Stalled Washington Trade Talks Leave U.S.-India Interim Agreement Out of Reach

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2026, that a trade agreement between Washington and New Delhi is not imminent, despite a recent phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Greer noted that while officials have identified the core sticking points, fundamental differences over Russian oil purchases and agricultural tariffs continue to block a breakthrough.

The Bottom Line for Market Participants Negotiation Stalemate: U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer confirmed that a trade deal is not imminent, citing clear disagreements on priority items.

U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer confirmed that a trade deal is not imminent, citing clear disagreements on priority items. Energy Friction: India’s ongoing purchases of Russian crude remain a primary geopolitical roadblock, risking potential punitive tariffs of up to 100%.

India’s ongoing purchases of Russian crude remain a primary geopolitical roadblock, risking potential punitive tariffs of up to 100%. Divergent Outlooks: While Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized progress toward an interim agreement during meetings in Milwaukee, U.S. officials maintain a far more cautious timeline.

Diverging Perspectives in Milwaukee and Washington

The latest diplomatic friction became apparent following bilateral meetings in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer and Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met during the G20 trade ministerial. Speaking to the Indian news agency ANI, Greer poured cold water on immediate prospects for a pact. “I don’t think there is something imminent,” Greer said, adding that negotiators have mapped out the exact universe of items causing friction.

By contrast, Goyal adopted a more optimistic tone on social media, highlighting discussions centered on the “early conclusion of a mutually beneficial interim agreement under the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.” Observers note that the disconnect lies in how each capital measures progress. As Ronak D. Desai, a visiting fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, told CNBC, “Goyal is counting the issues already resolved, and Greer is counting the ones that remain,” emphasizing that the final issues in any trade deal are consistently the hardest to clear.

Energy Security Versus Geopolitical Penalties

At the heart of the bilateral strain is India’s energy sourcing strategy. Squeezed by global supply constraints stemming from the Iran war, New Delhi has maintained its purchases of Russian crude oil. Washington, however, contends that these purchases help fund the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The trade relationship has faced severe pressure over the past year. New Delhi confronts fresh risks of Washington imposing up to 100% tariffs for continuing to buy Russian oil. Last August, the U.S. instituted a 25% punitive tariff on India, lifting total import duties to 50%. Although duties were lowered to 18% in February following claims by Trump that India had agreed to halt Russian oil imports, New Delhi did not endorse those details, maintaining that domestic energy security remains its sole driver.

Compounding these barriers, Arpit Chaturvedi, South Asia advisor at strategic advisory firm Teneo, told CNBC that the two nations “may also be reaching the limits of trade complementarities between the two countries under current circumstances.” Neither administration appears willing to accommodate the other’s core demands, nor are they currently positioned to set differences aside and finalize an agreement.

Trade Conditions Reflect Ongoing Regulatory Hurdles

As negotiations drag on, existing trade conditions reflect ongoing regulatory hurdles. Indian exports to the U.S. currently face a baseline 10% tariff following a USTR investigation into forced labor practices across 60 countries. However, Indian government data shows that a substantial portion of outbound shipments—including generic pharmaceuticals and critical smartphones—remains outside the scope of that specific 10% duty.

Meanwhile, New Delhi continues to seek preferential tariff structures to enhance the global competitiveness of its exports in the U.S. market. With trade complementarities testing their limits and energy policy divergence unresolved, market watchers await the next official diplomatic touchpoint.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.