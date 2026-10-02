How to Define Quality When AI Agents Do the Work

As autonomous AI agents take over complex tasks like shortlisting candidates and editing video, defining quality has become a critical leadership responsibility. On October 12–15, 2026, industry professionals will gather at Workday Rising 2026 in Las Vegas to evaluate how agentic AI reshapes core enterprise operations across HR, finance, and IT.

The Rising Demand for Evidence in Automated Hiring

LinkedIn announced its upcoming rollout of Hiring Assistant 2, integrating deeper memory, personalization, applicant-tracking-system context, and verification tools for screening responses. Existing English-language customers will begin receiving the upgrade in November 2026. A commissioned survey of 500 US talent-acquisition professionals conducted alongside the announcement revealed that 64% of respondents find assessing what is real and whom to trust increasingly difficult.

Faster shortlisting carries limited value when hiring teams cannot explain why a candidate deserves consideration. Recruiters need concrete evidence standards as automated matching improves. This requires agreeing on which skills matter, how candidates can demonstrate them, and where human intervention remains mandatory. The quality of a hiring decision relies directly on the verifiable evidence behind it.

Evaluating Video Editing Benchmarks and the Quality Gap

Recent benchmarking data exposes clear performance limits in creative agent workflows. Timeline-Bench tested 16 agent configurations across 56 video-editing assignments. The strongest configuration successfully passed every requirement on 15 tasks, translating to a 26.8% success rate. Meanwhile, human editors preferred professional reference cuts in 83.5% of judgments, with quality serving as the primary failure point in unsuccessful runs.

Technical compliance regarding file formats, run duration, and basic instruction adherence cannot capture the nuances of a compelling video. Organizations must preserve expert human review where artistic craft forms the core of the value proposition. Rejected automated outputs should serve as direct feedback to refine the underlying brief.

Establishing Trust Architectures Before Expanding Workflows

Delegating execution to agents makes outlining what a successful result looks like an urgent prerequisite. An AI agent can rapidly produce a shortlist, edit video footage, or prepare a marketing campaign, but each output can look deceptively finished before anyone verifies its practical utility. True quality encompasses accuracy, relevance, professional judgment, and the tangible consequences of acting on the output.

Before scaling any AI workflow, leaders should establish three distinct parameters: the exact result desired, the specific evidence required to accept it, and the precise conditions that trigger rejection or escalation. Providing concrete examples to both the agent and the human reviewer eliminates vague instructions to merely “check the output,” ensuring that plausible errors built on incorrect sources or technically correct deliverables that fail to satisfy customers are caught early.