Casio Unveils the $80,000 Sapphire G-Shock “Blue Rose Project

Casio has launched the MRG-D5000, an $80,000 timepiece featuring an outer case and bezel hewn entirely from blue sapphire crystal, marking the most expensive production G-Shock ever made. Limited to just 20 pieces worldwide, the watch translates traditional Japanese timber construction into a multi-piece interlocking sapphire architecture designed to withstand severe impact.

Eight Years of Development Meet Sapphire Engineering

In November 2017, G-Shock creator Kikuo Ibe introduced a sapphire crystal concept watch at Madison Square Garden in New York. At the time, the prototype lacked a functional assembly method because synthetic sapphire is extremely hard, scratch-resistant, brittle, and entirely devoid of metal’s natural give. Over eight years of subsequent engineering, Casio resolved these material limitations by constructing the case out of multiple pieces of sapphire crystal grown from ingots over several months. As GQ reported, the technique borrows from traditional Japanese timber construction, where interlocking parts eliminate the need for screws or glue that could otherwise introduce stress fractures.

The new MRG-D5000 surmounts this by dividing the outer case into multiple interacting components that disperse impact more effectively than a single-piece construction.

The Most Expensive G-Shock Ever Made

The Blue Rose Project Collection Lineup

Casio is releasing the flagship MRG-D5000 as part of a three-watch collection designated the “Blue Rose Project,” referencing the blue rose as a symbol of making the impossible possible. Alongside the $80,000 full-sapphire flagship, the collection features the MRG-B5000SA-2 priced at $9,500 (or $6,600 according to GQ’s specifications) limited to 500 pieces with two elongated sapphires set into the bezel, and the non-limited GMW-B5000SB-1A for $850 ($770 per GQ) featuring four small rounded sapphires.

The MRG-D5000 measures 16.45mm thick, noticeably bulkier than the 12.9mm titanium MR-G equivalents required to accommodate the exotic engineering. Despite the precious materials, the watch retains standard G-Shock resilience, offering shock resistance, 200-meter water resistance, and Tough Solar power generation.

Photo: WIRED

Titanium Casebacks and Cut-to-Size Straps

Turning the watch over reveals a DLC-coated Grade 5 titanium caseback set with a blue sapphire insert. The watch is secured with a rubber strap featuring a new brick pattern, utilizing a cut-to-size design similar to the Patek Aquanaut that prevents strap overhang. The milled deployant clasp provides several points of micro-adjustment via a spring bar tool.

Design Heritage from 1983

The aesthetic of the MRG-D5000 remains tied to the original 1983 G-Shock square architecture. The familiar square case and brick-pattern face are retained, updated with a blue vapour-deposition finish and lettering rendered in 24-carat gold. Only 20 individually numbered units will be manufactured, placing these rugged luxury timepieces in a pricing tier typically occupied by Patek Philippe or Porsche vehicles.