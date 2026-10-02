GLP-1 drugs help kids, teens and young adults with type 2 diabetes lose weight, improve blood sugar control

A new real-world study presented by researchers at Ulm University shows that GLP-1 receptor agonist medications successfully reduced body mass index, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels in children, teens, and young adults diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

Real-World Data Confirms GLP-1 Efficacy in Young Diabetes Patients

A real-world analysis published following data tracking from 2019 to 2025 demonstrates that glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists provide measurable clinical benefits for pediatric and young adult patients managing type 2 diabetes. HealthDay reported that the findings, led by Dr. Marie Auzanneau of Ulm University in Germany, offer concrete evidence outside of tightly controlled clinical trials. The registry data tracked nearly 1,900 patients across Germany, Austria, and Luxembourg.

Usage rates among these patients climbed significantly over the six-year observation period. In 2019, only 6.3% of the registry participants with type 2 diabetes had been prescribed a GLP-1 medication. By 2025, that figure rose to 27.2%. The prescribing breakdown showed that 14% of children aged 6 to 11 and 28% of adolescents aged 12 to 17 received the drugs.

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In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What was studied: Researchers tracked nearly 1,900 European children and young adults with type 2 diabetes to see how well GLP-1 medications worked in everyday medical practice.

Researchers tracked nearly 1,900 European children and young adults with type 2 diabetes to see how well GLP-1 medications worked in everyday medical practice. Key findings: Over a median usage period of 11 months, more than a third of a closely monitored subset achieved at least a 5% reduction in their age-adjusted body mass index (BMI). Blood pressure elevations also dropped across the cohort.

Over a median usage period of 11 months, more than a third of a closely monitored subset achieved at least a 5% reduction in their age-adjusted body mass index (BMI). Blood pressure elevations also dropped across the cohort. Regulatory status: Certain GLP-1 drugs hold U.S. approval for diabetes control and weight management in patients aged 12 and older, while European regulators permit use in children aged 6 and older. None are approved for children under 6.

Patient Demographics and BMI Reductions Across European Registries

To evaluate specific physiological outcomes, Auzanneau and her research team focused on a subset of 240 children and young adults with a median age of 16.4 years who received GLP-1 therapy over at least two consecutive clinic visits. The overwhelming majority of these participants—76%—were classified as having obesity or extreme obesity when starting the medication.

After a median treatment duration of 11 months, 37% of this group achieved at least a 5% reduction in their age-adjusted body mass index. Furthermore, one-quarter of the participants reached a 10% or greater reduction in age-adjusted BMI. On average, the cohort recorded a 2.3% decrease in age-adjusted BMI.

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“Our results confirm that GLP-1 receptor agonists have real benefits for children, adolescents and young adults with type 2 diabetes; many of them will have gained weight for years, despite making changes to their lifestyle,” Auzanneau stated in a meeting news release.

Metric / Outcome Observed Result Total Registry Cohort Size Nearly 1,900 patients (ages 6 to 24) Subset Tracked for Efficacy 240 patients (median age: 16.4 years) Baseline Obesity Rate in Subset 76% classified with obesity or extreme obesity Median Treatment Duration 11 months Patients Achieving >= 5% BMI Reduction 37% Patients Achieving >= 10% BMI Reduction 25% Reduction in High Blood Pressure Incidence Fell from 60% to 52%

Cardiovascular Improvements and Broader Metabolic Markers

Beyond weight metrics, the data indicated broader cardiovascular and metabolic improvements. The proportion of young people maintaining good blood sugar control increased during the study period. Simultaneously, the prevalence of high blood pressure among the subset dropped from 60% down to 52%.

“This isn’t just about weight loss,” Auzanneau noted. “By helping children, adolescents and young adults reach a healthier weight, these drugs should reduce their likelihood of developing depression, sleep apnea and other severe conditions that are linked to obesity.”

While Auzanneau reported no financial conflicts of interest related to the study, other participating authors disclosed receiving consulting or lecture fees from major pharmaceutical manufacturers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. Because these findings were presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting, medical professionals consider the results preliminary until they undergo formal peer review and publication.

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