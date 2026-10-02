Tarzzan Falls During ALLDAY Project Crowd-Surf Attempt

Tarzzan Falls During Konkuk University Festival Crowd-Surfing Attempt

On October 1, 2026, ALLDAY PROJECT member Tarzzan attempted to crowd-surf during the group’s performance at the Konkuk University fall festival in Seoul, falling straight to the ground when the standing-zone audience failed to catch him.

The Bottom Line The Incident: Tarzzan threw himself backward into the crowd during a live performance, but audience members were holding up their mobile phones to film and could not support his weight.

Tarzzan threw himself backward into the crowd during a live performance, but audience members were holding up their mobile phones to film and could not support his weight. The Recovery: He immediately got up with the help of security, continued performing without stopping, and checked on the audience to ensure no one was injured.

He immediately got up with the help of security, continued performing without stopping, and checked on the audience to ensure no one was injured. The Aftermath: While clips spread widely across social media with mixed reactions ranging from embarrassment to online mocking, OSEN confirmed through subsequent checks that Tarzzan sustained no injuries.

Konkuk University Performance Details and Stage Actions

During the set, Tarzzan approached the edge of the stage, turned his back to the crowd, and threw himself backward in an attempt to engage in crowd-surfing. Sportschosun reported that because many attendees in the standing zone were holding their mobile phones up to record the performance on video, they failed to catch him, causing the performer to land straight on the ground.

Immediate Recovery and Fan Welfare Checks

Despite the jarring moment, he kept the microphone in his hand and continued singing without halting the show, as noted by Sportschosun. I’m sorry.

Detail Reported Fact Date of Event October 1, 2026 Location Konkuk University Fall Festival, Seoul Group & Member ALLDAY PROJECT — Tarzzan Health Status Confirmed no injuries by OSEN

Online Reactions and Health Status Verification

Video footage of the incident spread rapidly across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and various online communities, sparking diverse reactions. Koreaboo highlighted that some online commentators mocked the attempt, with Reddit users on communities like inkpop_uncensored claiming the artist lost “aura points” due to the unsuccessful stunt. Conversely, other viewers posting on local online portals expressed relief that a major accident was avoided and praised the performer for checking on the audience first, according to Sportschosun and 매일경제. While social media users debated the embarrassment factor of crowd-surfing in a university setting where it is rarely expected, OSEN verified that there were no health problems or injuries resulting from the fall.