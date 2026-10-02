Bern Woman Found Dead; 35-Year-Old Suspect Remains in Custody

Berner Obergericht Upholds Detention in Morillonstrasse Death

A 35-year-old man remains in investigative detention in Bern following the late June death of a 20-year-old Swiss woman outside an apartment block on Morillonstrasse, as prosecutors dismiss his defense arguments as manufactured alibis. The Berner Obergericht rejected the suspect’s appeal on July 16, upholding the urgent suspicion against him after the victim’s mobile phone was recovered inside his residence.

The case centers on the fatal incident discovered in the city’s Morillon district. Police and prosecutors have established that the suspect previously received a first-instance conviction for qualified rape and qualified sexual coercion, a seven-year prison sentence and a ten-year deportation order that remains non-binding pending appeal.

Contradictory Timelines and Recovered Digital Evidence

Court documents reveal stark contradictions between the suspect’s statements and physical evidence gathered by investigators. The man claimed he did not wake up until after midday on June 26, yet multiple witnesses reported seeing or speaking with him between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Furthermore, while the suspect maintained that the victim may have left in the middle of the night and returned later, investigators found her phone inside his apartment.

Photo: derbund.ch

Blunt Force Trauma Dismisses Suicide Claims

The suspect also argued that the woman suffered from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, asserting to authorities that she had expressed a desire to end her life. This dismissal is based on the victim’s clothing, external injuries indicating severe blunt force trauma, and a nearby resident’s account of hearing a scream and a loud “boom” sound between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Extended Custody and Neighborhood Aftermath

Following the rejection of his initial appeal in July, the court extended the suspect’s investigative detention through December 26, 2026. The ongoing proceedings have left residents in the Morillon-Quartier deeply unsettled. In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, local students and neighborhood residents voiced shock, with one 25-year-old stating she previously considered Switzerland entirely safe before experiencing the unsettling reality of the event.

A commemorative gathering was held on July 7 to honor the young woman, drawing attention to the broader societal impact of fatal violence against women. As the investigation continues under the direction of the Bern public prosecutor’s office, authorities maintain the presumption of innocence for the 35-year-old defendant while examining all physical traces and witness accounts.