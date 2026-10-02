Gala Caldirola concludes reality TV career for panelist role

Gala Caldirola is pivoting away from reality television and high-profile romantic exposure following her recent, highly publicized separation from Luis Jiménez. The television personality has announced that she will conclude her career in reality shows to focus on a new professional chapter as a daily panelist on Plan Perfecto, a program hosted by Fran García-Huidobro on Chilevisión, starting this October. Source 1

Caldirola described this transition as part of a broader commitment to personal growth and privacy. “Se acabó mi etapa en los realities. Se acabó la etapa de exponer las relaciones de pareja,” she stated, noting that her current priorities are her daughter, her work, and her own well-being. Source 2 She added, Aún me da un poco de susto cuando hay mucho silencio , explaining that part of her personal process consists of aprender a amar mi soledad y darme cuenta de que es una oportunidad para hacer cosas para mí .

A New Professional Direction

In her new role, Caldirola intends to move beyond the scope of traditional celebrity gossip. She expressed a desire to develop her skills as an anchor and communicator, aiming to broaden her expertise to include politics, art, and culture. Regarding her approach on Plan Perfecto, she emphasized a commitment to respectful discourse rather than personal criticism. “Nunca me escucharán denigrar a nadie, pero sí opinar desde el respeto,” she explained. Source 4 The model and former reality television participant will take her place in the entertainment program’s team led by Fran García-Huidobro and Eduardo de la Iglesia to share her opinions and experiences.

EXCLUSIVE! Full interview with Gala Caldirola following Mago Jiménez's infidelity – Primer Plano

Personal Reconstruction and Future Outlook

Caldirola has explicitly stated that she is not interested in pursuing new romantic relationships, preferring to focus on building self-love.

She acknowledged that the process of moving forward has involved learning to embrace her own company and solitude.

Despite the high-profile nature of her recent breakups, she asserts that she is “firme y sólida” regarding the upcoming public exposure of her new panelist position.

While Caldirola has been vocal about her professional shift and her desire to move away from the public scrutiny of her private life, the extent to which she will address her recent personal history once she occupies her seat on the panel remains an open question. Source 3