Raphinha Cleared to Play for Barcelona Against Getafe This Saturday

FC Barcelona player Raphinha has been cleared to play in next Saturday’s match against Getafe at the Spotify Camp Nou, following successful medical evaluations. Despite a recent thigh injury scare during international duty with Brazil, clinical examinations confirmed the player has sustained no structural damage.

Medical Clearance and Return to Match Fitness

The Brazilian international is set to feature in the upcoming La Liga fixture on October 10 at 18:30, as reported by Onda Cero and Mundo Deportivo. The medical staff at Barcelona conducted a series of tests today to assess the player’s condition after he was forced to exit an international friendly against Australia last Tuesday.

The decision to withdraw Raphinha during the Brazil match was strictly precautionary. Barcelona’s medical team maintained open communication with their counterparts in the Brazilian national setup throughout the process to ensure the player’s recovery was handled with his full medical history in mind. The staff were particularly attentive given that the forward experienced discomfort in the same region on four separate occasions during the previous season.

Having avoided the additional physical strain of the national team’s travel to Calcutta, India, for the remainder of their mini-tour, Raphinha has been deemed fit for selection. The club does not intend to release an official medical report regarding the results of these examinations, signaling that the technical staff considers the matter resolved.

Impact of Injury Management on Seasonal Continuity

Event/Detail Status/Information Current Status Cleared for competition Injury Nature Right thigh (precautionary assessment) Next Scheduled Match FC Barcelona vs. Getafe Match Date/Time October 10, 2026, at 18:30 Venue Spotify Camp Nou

The recovery of the Brazilian forward provides the coaching staff with a full complement of attacking options as they prepare for the Getafe match. While the player’s history of thigh issues remains a focal point for the medical department, the absence of a current injury allows for a return to standard training intensity ahead of the weekend. The focus now shifts to the tactical preparation for the Saturday evening kickoff at the Spotify Camp Nou.