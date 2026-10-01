Barcelona Injury Update: Who Should Replace Raphinha?

Barcelona face an anxious period of squad management after winger Raphinha sustained a thigh problem while playing for Brazil in a friendly against Australia, casting doubt over his availability for upcoming domestic and European fixtures under manager Hansi Flick.

The 29-year-old forward was forced off at half-time during the international fixture, prompting immediate concern back in Catalonia. While early medical indications suggest the injury is not severe enough to sideline the player long-term, the timing could hardly be worse for the Blaugrana. Raphinha has already been ruled out of Brazil’s upcoming friendly against India, but the real headache for Flick centers on whether his talisman will recover in time for a grueling stretch of matches.

Here is why that matters for the Blaugrana right now. October brings a punishing sequence of fixtures, including a domestic clash against Getafe and crucial upcoming tests against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Given Raphinha’s recent injury history, Flick faces a delicate balancing act to keep his veteran attacker fit without blunting the team’s competitive edge.

Fortunately for the German coach, the club’s sporting architecture provides several alternative routes in the final third. But there is a catch: rotating a squad of this magnitude requires tactical discipline just as much as raw talent.

Weighing the Attacking Contingency Plans at Camp Nou

Replacing a player of Raphinha’s tactical output is never a straightforward assignment. Yet, Flick commands a deep roster filled with versatile profiles capable of stepping into the frontline. The technical staff can pull from a broad palette of attacking assets, ranging from experienced international stars to explosive youth prospects.

The available personnel gives Barcelona multiple tactical adjustments depending on the opponent:

Player Primary Role Tactical Profile Gabriel Jesus Forward / Striker High-pressing central operator with elite link-up play. Hamza Abdelkarim Attacking Prospect Dynamic young option adding verticality to the flanks. Anthony Gordon Winger Direct runner capable of exploiting high defensive lines. Karim Adeyemi Winger / Forward Pace-heavy outlet suited for transitional counter-attacks. Dani Olmo Attacking Midfielder Creative hub offering central control and precise distribution. Fermin Lopez Midfielder / Winger High-energy runner who excels in half-spaces. Lamine Yamal Winger Elite creative prodigy capable of dictating matches from the right.

Each candidate brings a distinct flavor to Flick’s tactical blueprint. For matches requiring intense transitional speed, options like Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon offer direct running that stretches opposing backlines. Meanwhile, utilizing Dani Olmo or Fermin Lopez allows the midfield to compress, giving Barcelona greater control of possession.

Navigating a Crucial Autumn Stretch

Managing squad depth through a packed international calendar remains one of the toughest challenges for modern club managers. With Raphinha needing careful rehabilitation, the spotlight shifts directly to how Flick rotates his resources across domestic and continental competitions.

The club’s supporters now face the familiar debate over who best steps into the breach. Whether Flick opts for the seasoned versatility of Gabriel Jesus or leans on the explosive brilliance of Lamine Yamal to shoulder the burden, the coming weeks will test the true resilience of the Barcelona squad.

Now it is over to you. Who do you think represents the absolute best option to replace Raphinha while the Brazilian star works his way back to full fitness? Share your thoughts and tactical choices in the comments section below.