Solving the Infection Enigma: Dr. Jean-Laurent Casanova on Genetics and Immunity

French pediatrician and immunologist Dr. Jean-Laurent Casanova, currently at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, has been awarded the 2026 Mechthild Esser Nemmers Prize in Medical Science at Northwestern University. His paradigm-shifting research demonstrates that severe vulnerability to specific infections is often driven by inherited genetic mutations rather than pathogen exposure alone.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway The Germline Connection: Patients who fall critically ill from a microbe often carry silent, inherited genetic mutations that impair specific immune pathways.

Patients who fall critically ill from a microbe often carry silent, inherited genetic mutations that impair specific immune pathways. Age of Onset: These genetic vulnerabilities can remain completely dormant for years—from early childhood up to age 50—until the individual encounters the specific pathogen they cannot clear.

These genetic vulnerabilities can remain completely dormant for years—from early childhood up to age 50—until the individual encounters the specific pathogen they cannot clear. Pathogen Specificity: A mutation typically predisposes a person to a narrow, specific range of infections (such as tuberculosis or severe COVID-19) rather than leaving them defenseless against all germs.

Challenging the Dominant Paradigm of 19th-Century Germ Theory

For more than a century, modern medicine has operated largely under a rigid interpretation of germ theory. While Louis Pasteur recognized that microorganisms cause disease, Robert Koch advanced a more absolute proposition in 1881: that microbes are both necessary and sufficient for the development of pathology. Yet, clinical reality has long contradicted this rigid doctrine. Epidemiological data consistently shows that for the vast majority of infectious agents, only a small fraction of exposed individuals progress to life-threatening disease.

Dr. Casanova began challenging this orthodoxy during his early clinical practice in France in the 1990s. While administering the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine to newborns, he observed rare instances where children developed severe, disseminated disease from a vaccine that remains completely innocuous in the general population. Teaming up with a master’s student, Dr. Casanova investigated these outliers and uncovered mutations in genes regulating gamma interferon immunity. Though named interferon, this molecule functions primarily as a macrophage-activating factor rather than an antiviral defense.

This initial discovery opened a decades-long investigation into what Dr. Casanova terms the “Infection Enigma”—the profound disparity in how two individuals exposed to the exact same microbe experience entirely different clinical outcomes. As his laboratory expanded, his team identified genetic causes behind more than 20 severe infectious diseases, including influenza, herpes encephalitis, and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (COVID-19). Across these conditions, affected patients—ranging from young children to adults—frequently harbor monogenic mutations present at birth that remain clinically silent until provoked by the exact pathogen they cannot control.

Shifting Focus from Pathogen to Host Genetics

However, the foundational work of classical geneticists between 1900 and 1950 had already demonstrated that infectious diseases are heavily influenced by germline genetics.

Understanding these genetic architectures transforms clinical risk stratification. Rather than viewing susceptibility as a random statistical occurrence, translational researchers can now map out specific immunological blind spots. For instance, an individual might mount a robust defense against influenza viruses yet lack the specific molecular machinery required to control Mycobacterium tuberculosis or specific coronaviruses. Recognizing these monogenic immunodeficiencies allows clinicians to move beyond generalized antimicrobial treatments toward targeted immunological interventions.

Toward Precision Infectious Disease Medicine

The recognition of human genetic predispositions to infection redefines our approach to public health and clinical management. By honoring Dr. Casanova with the 2026 Mechthild Esser Nemmers Prize in Medical Science—which carries a $350,000 stipend recognizing physician-scientists whose research exhibits lasting significance—Northwestern University highlights the ongoing paradigm shift in immunology. Future therapeutic protocols will increasingly integrate host genetic profiling alongside pathogen identification, offering a more nuanced, personalized framework for managing infectious diseases globally.

References Casanova, J.-L., & Abel, L. (2020). Lethal Infectious Diseases as Mendelian Disorders of Immunological Etiology.

Northwestern University. (2026). Announcement of the 2026 Mechthild Esser Nemmers Prize in Medical Science.

Bustamante, J., et al. (2010). Mendelian Susceptibility to Mycobacterial Disease: Genetic, Immunological, and Clinical Features. Seminars in Immunology.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.