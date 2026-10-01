Valeo at Paris Motor Show 2026: Showcasing EV, AI and Software Innovations

As the Paris Motor Show approaches for its October 12–18, 2026 run in Hall 5.3, global automotive supplier Valeo is positioning itself at the center of the industry’s rapid technological shift. Under the leadership of Christophe Périllat, the company is showcasing breakthroughs in software-defined vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, and smart electrification designed to accelerate development cycles and lower manufacturing carbon footprints.

The Bottom Line Valeo is set to exhibit its latest automotive tech stack—ranging from the Valeo SCALA™ 3 LiDAR to comprehensive software suites—at Booth 53A51 during the Paris Motor Show 2026. Christophe Périllat emphasizes that artificial intelligence and advanced software leadership are shrinking traditional development cycles down to a matter of months. The company’s presence highlights an industry-wide pivot toward software-defined vehicles, scalable electrification platforms, and stringent multi-sensor redundancy for autonomous driving.

Accelerating the Software-Defined Vehicle Revolution

The modern automobile is increasingly defined by embedded intelligence rather than purely mechanical performance. At the upcoming exhibition in Paris, Valeo is leaning heavily into this transition with the presentation of its comprehensive software platform suite, known as anSWer. Designed to provide automakers with field-proven applications, scalable middleware, and cloud digital twin validation, the suite addresses the core demand for vehicles that evolve continuously via Over-The-Air updates.

Complementing this software architecture is the Smart Safety 360 system. This “1-Box” design supports every stage of vehicle automation, stretching from essential Level 1 and Level 2 ADAS safety features up to Level 2+ Highway Navigation on Autopilot. For higher levels of autonomy requiring absolute multi-sensor redundancy, the company’s SCALA™ 3 LiDAR detects obstacles over 200 meters away, enabling unsupervised driving up to 130 km/h where system liability replaces human oversight.

Smart Electrification and Sustainable Manufacturing Goals

Beyond software and autonomous navigation, the exhibition floor will feature significant advancements in vehicle electrification and environmental sustainability. Highlights include the Valeo Skateboard Power integrated 800-volt platform and a single-fluid cooling system engineered to achieve an 80 percent charge in just 12 minutes while simultaneously lowering the battery carbon footprint by half.

The display also encompasses the Compact 5-Way Refrigerant Valve, Made-in-France 800V SiC Inverters, bidirectional AC chargers supporting vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid capabilities, and the Valeo Cyclee 48V eBike system. Meanwhile, the circular economy is represented by a portfolio of remanufactured ADAS cameras, headlamps, and electronics backed by 45 years of expertise.

Valeo Key Metrics and Paris Motor Show Presence Metric / Detail Specification Event Dates October 12–18, 2026 Location Hall 5.3, Booth 53A51, Paris Motor Show Global Sales (2025) €20.9 billion Global Workforce 100,000 employees across 29 countries Industrial Footprint 149 production plants, 59 R&D centers

Bridging Mobility and Immersive In-Car Entertainment

As vehicle cabins transform into digital living spaces, technology providers are finding new avenues to integrate entertainment with core vehicular sensors. Valeo is addressing this shift with its enhanced Racer XR platform, a specialized system that leverages on-board sensors powered by multi-modal artificial intelligence and deep learning to deliver interactive gaming experiences directly inside the cabin.

This convergence of safety sensors and entertainment infrastructure reflects a broader cultural and industrial realignment. As vehicles become increasingly autonomous and software-defined, the boundaries between transportation hardware, software ecosystems, and digital entertainment continue to blur. Industry observers tracking the Paris event will be watching how these integrated architectures transition from exhibition concepts into mainstream automotive production lines.