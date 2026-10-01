Roman Reigns Gives Health Update on His Ongoing Leukemia Battle

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns revealed in a Men’s Health interview that he continues to fight chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), stating his condition is under control and below the actual baseline as he prepares to defend his title against LA Knight at WWE Money in the Bank.

Fantasy & Market Impact Title Reign Stability: Reigns’ active management of his CML status ensures his ongoing presence at the top of the card remains secure heading into high-profile PLE defenses.

Reigns’ active management of his CML status ensures his ongoing presence at the top of the card remains secure heading into high-profile PLE defenses. Program Trajectory: Continued high-level performances validate long-term creative plans for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture.

Continued high-level performances validate long-term creative plans for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture. Merchandise & Valuation: Premium live event main-event bookings stabilize top-tier retail projections and brand valuation for major WWE fixtures.

Managing CML While Maintaining a Peak Wrestling Schedule

Roman Reigns stepped away from the squared circle in October 2018, publicly relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship to address his leukemia battle. By February 2019, he announced he was in remission, though he has previously noted that maintaining his health requires ongoing oral chemotherapy likely for the rest of his life. Speaking candidly with Men’s Health, the reigning champion detailed the strict medical boundaries he maintains while operating at the elite tier of professional wrestling.

When asked about his perspective on peptides during the interview, Reigns pointed directly to his ongoing hematological management. With my medical history, I have to be very careful. I’m still, to this day, down to the wire fighting CML. I have to be very careful when it comes to things like that. Anything invasive or anything like that, I can’t take a chance on it, Reigns stated.

Despite hearing varied claims about performance recovery compounds, the champion maintains a conservative medical protocol. I’ve heard all kinds of cool stuff about that, but I haven’t been able to break into that or sample it. Maybe one day it’ll be a question for my doctor, but it’s something that I’ve been able to outwork everything to this point. If I can keep doing that, I’ll stay on that route, he added.

Understanding the Metrics of Molecular Remission

Elaborating on the current status of his diagnosis, Reigns offered a specific breakdown of his lab metrics. While he asserts that he is in his physical prime, the underlying battle requires constant vigilance.

It’s under control, and we’re under the actual baseline, but to be in molecular remission, it has to be almost zeroed out, and there are still those minute traces, like .0031, but it counts. I still have to be very careful and very smart, Reigns explained. For a competitor navigating a rigorous travel and in-ring schedule, monitoring these residual markers dictates his day-to-day regimen.

Roman Reigns: Title Status & Health Metrics Overview Metric / Detail Status Current Championship WWE World Heavyweight Champion Upcoming Defense vs. LA Knight at WWE Money in the Bank Medical Condition Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Reported Lab Marker .0031 (Trace level)

Reigns also dismissed generalized trends regarding recovery supplements given his specific medical requirements, noting plainly, For me, and this is someone who doesn’t have a lot of knowledge on it, peptides are overrated.

The Road to Money in the Bank

The champion’s candid health update arrives as he prepares for another major career defense. Set to lock horns with LA Knight at WWE Money in the Bank, Reigns continues to anchor the promotion’s premier events while balancing the realities of life-long chronic illness management. By outworking the physical demands of sports entertainment, the champion maintains his spot at the apex of the industry.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.