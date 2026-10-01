Maple Leafs Beat Islanders 2-1 for First Win Under Coach Jim Hiller

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 on Wednesday night, securing their first victory under coach Jim Hiller. Easton Cowan registered a goal and an assist in the first period, while goaltender Anthony Stolarz turned away 26 shots to bounce back from an opening-night loss to Montreal.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Easton Cowan’s Stock Rising: Coming off a Calder Cup run with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, the 21-year-old is gaining experience.

Breaking the Ice: Cowan and Special Teams Efficiency

Following a 3-2 defeat against Montreal to open their campaign, the Maple Leafs needed to break down Ilya Sorokin. They found it in the trenches of special teams and tenacious forechecking. Colton Sissons opened the scoring at 7:14 of the first period, redirecting a clean setup from Nick Paul to net his first goal in a Toronto sweater. But the defining sequence arrived later in the frame with the man advantage.

At 11:55, defenseman Morgan Rielly neutralized a waist-high clearing attempt at the offensive blue line. Rielly immediately fed Jack Roslovic at the left face-off dot. Instead of a direct low-percentage blast, Roslovic targeted a pass off the pad (POP) designed to create chaos. The resulting rebound kicked out to Sorokin’s left, where Easton Cowan jammed it home near the right post.

“That was just a skilled guy making a skilled play,” Stolarz noted regarding the sequence. “And kudos to Roslovic after Rielly got it to him, and he shoots for that POP, and it goes back to the selflessness. I think guys are understanding that we can create some offense.”

Photo: cbsnews.com

Stolarz Steals Momentum and Heineman Strikes Back

With a 2-0 cushion, the Maple Leafs relied on their structural discipline and goaltending to navigate the middle frames. Stolarz, who won the Stanley Cup alongside Sergei Bobrovsky with Florida in 2024, kept a clean sheet through forty minutes. His masterpiece arrived at 6:38 of the third period when Anthony Duclair slipped loose near the crease. Stolarz reacted with a desperate, half-scorpion pad extension to drag the puck off the goal line.

“He just kept dragging it and dragging it and you’re just trying to do whatever it takes to make that save,” Stolarz explained of the acrobatic stop.

The Islanders finally solved the Toronto netminder at 14:09 of the final frame during a rare defensive breakdown. Emil Heineman out-paced William Nylander down the ice on a transition rush, accepting a saucer pass from Bo Horvat before chipping it past Stolarz for a short-handed goal. That strike cut the deficit to 2-1 and forced a frantic defensive shell from Hiller’s squad down the stretch.

Tactical Adjustments and Elite Rookies

The contest featured the first matchup between the past two No. 1 picks in the NHL Draft: Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (2025) and Maple Leafs forward Gavin McKenna (2026). Schaefer logged a game-high 27:45 of ice time while registering three shots. Across the sheet, McKenna logged 15:32 with one shot.

Photo: wral.com

Match Statistics: TOR vs. NYI Team Goals Saves Key Scorers Next Fixture Toronto Maple Leafs 2 26 (A. Stolarz) E. Cowan, C. Sissons vs. Ottawa (Sat) New York Islanders 1 24 (I. Sorokin) E. Heineman vs. New Jersey (Sat)

New York’s post-game assessment centered on cleaning up unforced errors. Bo Horvat admitted that once his unit simplified their exit strategy, the game shifted. “When we stopped turning pucks over and simplified our game a lot and got pucks behind them and started going to work, we were a lot more successful,” Horvat said.

The Takeaway

Jim Hiller checks the win column for the first time behind a balanced attack that blended veteran netminding with burgeoning youth. Toronto prepares to host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the Islanders return home to regroup against New Jersey.

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