Nebraska to face Penn State at Rec Hall in Big Ten Volleyball Showdown

No. 1 Nebraska hits the road to face No. 16 Penn State in a high-stakes Big Ten women’s volleyball showdown on Thursday, October 1, at 7 p.m. ET. The match takes place at Rec Hall in University Park, PA, with a national broadcast on the Big Ten Network and live streaming available on fubo.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Huskers’ Unbeaten Run: Nebraska puts its undefeated conference momentum on the line after sweeping Rutgers and Ohio State over the weekend.

Nebraska puts its undefeated conference momentum on the line after sweeping Rutgers and Ohio State over the weekend. Nittany Lions’ Bounce-Back Spot: Penn State enters at 9-3, looking to erase recent losses to No. 11 Tennessee and unranked Michigan State with a resume-defining upset.

Penn State enters at 9-3, looking to erase recent losses to No. 11 Tennessee and unranked Michigan State with a resume-defining upset. Streaming Options: Cord-cutters can access the live broadcast via fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers.

Rec Hall Showdown: Inside the Big Ten Clash

Elite Big Ten women’s volleyball commands the spotlight on Thursday night as a nine-game home stint finally comes to a close for the top-ranked program in Lincoln. Nebraska packs its bags and heads east to University Park, Pennsylvania, aiming to protect an unblemished record against a fierce conference rival.

The visitors arrive with exceptional momentum. Over the weekend, the Huskers dismantled both Rutgers and Ohio State in dominant straight-set sweeps.

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Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions hold a sturdy 9-3 overall record that keeps them comfortably inside the national top 25 at No. 16. However, recent setbacks against No. 11 Tennessee and an unranked Michigan State side have stung.

Broadcast Details and Schedule Breakdown

Fans looking to tune in can catch the action live on the Big Ten Network, which holds the national television rights for the matchup. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

For viewers without a traditional cable package, live streaming is accessible through fubo.

Following this mid-week collision, both programs face relentless conference schedules. Penn State’s next five matchups feature home dates against Iowa, Northwestern, and Washington before traveling to face UCLA on October 16. Nebraska returns to the road to play Maryland and Indiana, hosts Wisconsin on October 10, and then visits Northwestern on October 15.

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