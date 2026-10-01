Apple CEO John Ternus Restructures Hardware and Slashes Jobs

Apple CEO John Ternus has initiated a structural reorganization of the company following his succession to the role. Targeting mid-level management and engineering program managers, the operational pivot aims to compress product development cycles and transition the company into a leaner, hardware-focused enterprise.

Engineering Program Management Cuts and Middle Management Compression

Apple’s structural overhaul has hit its hardware engineering divisions directly. Approximately six director-level personnel and a significant cohort of engineering program managers (EPMs) have been stripped of their traditional oversight duties. These EPM roles historically served as the administrative glue bridging distinct hardware and software departments, ensuring cross-functional alignment on tight production schedules.

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Under Ternus, who spent nearly 25 years overseeing hardware engineering for flagship lines like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the mandate is clear: reduce bureaucratic overhead to accelerate shipping frequencies. Impactted EPMs have been given a narrow window of several weeks to secure alternative internal postings or face separation from the company.

During internal strategy sessions, Ternus has consistently pushed back against headcount bloat, pointing to historical growth metrics and arguing that smaller, high-velocity engineering teams yield superior innovation compared to sprawling organizational hierarchies.

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Pruning Non-Core Initiatives and AI Integration Realities

The restructuring extends far beyond management trims, cutting deep into exploratory software and hardware projects. Apple has begun scaling back resource allocation for early-stage initiatives involving Siri, the Vision Pro ecosystem, AI software engineering pipelines, and Fitness+ services. Internal observers suggest these cutbacks are merely the opening phase, with further workforce rationalization anticipated heading into the final quarters.

Simultaneously, the corporation evaluated sweeping reductions within its support infrastructure, reviewing plans over the summer to cut roughly 5,000 AppleCare customer support jobs. That specific initiative—designed to offload baseline tier-1 troubleshooting onto automated, LLM-driven conversational systems—has currently been shelved, preserving human support roles for the near term while broader software modernization efforts mature.

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Accelerating Release Cycles Beyond Traditional Spring and Autumn Windows

The operational shift under Ternus targets the very rhythm of Apple’s product pipeline. For decades, the company relied on predictable, seasonal launch cadences anchored to spring announcements and major autumn hardware releases. The framework is under review to abandon this rigid temporal pacing in favor of continuous, year-round product drops.

By flattening reporting lines and empowering hands-on engineers over project coordinators, Apple attempts to navigate a hyper-competitive consumer electronics landscape where rapid iteration speed dictates market share against aggressive global rivals.