Governor Newsom signs Senate Bill 895, $7.5 billion research bond

A Symbolic Finale Atop the Golden Gate

Governor Gavin Newsom marked the conclusion of the 2025-26 legislative session with a gesture of high-altitude symbolism, signing the final bill of his administration’s current chapter at the summit of the Golden Gate Bridge. The legislation, Senate Bill 895, serves as a capstone to a prolific period of governance, representing the last of 1,160 bills processed this session and bringing the total tally of signed legislation to 7,803 since Newsom assumed office in 2019. The administration highlighted a theme of structural ambition by choosing the iconic San Francisco span, framing the $7.5 billion research bond as a key part of California’s future economic and scientific plans.

The $7.5 Billion Bet on Scientific Autonomy

At the heart of SB 895 is a direct challenge to the shifting priorities of federal research funding. The bill creates the California Foundation for Science and Health Research, a vehicle designed to distribute grants, loans, and contracts aimed at insulating the state’s scientific community from the volatility of Washington’s political cycles. Should voters approve the bond in March 2028, the funds are earmarked for a broad spectrum of critical sectors, including biomedical science, climate change mitigation, wildfire prevention, and ocean science.

State Senator Scott Wiener, the bill’s author, framed the investment as a defensive necessity for the state’s long-term health and economic viability. “Scientific advancements are curing and preventing diseases, improving the lives of people living with chronic conditions, protecting our communities from wildfires, lowering the cost of food, and powering our economy,” Wiener stated. The legislation also allocates $1 billion specifically for infrastructure upgrades across the University of California and California State University systems, ensuring that the state’s research facilities keep pace with its academic ambitions.

UAW and Academic Alliances in Research Funding

The coalition supporting SB 895 highlights a unique alignment between organized labor and the state’s elite research institutions. UAW International President Shawn Fain positioned the bill as a victory for the workforce, arguing that scientific discovery should serve public interest rather than narrow corporate hierarchies. “Washington has played political games with life-saving research, canceling studies on cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and other diseases, and putting scientists out of work,” Fain said. “With Governor Newsom’s signature on SB 895, California is saying, ‘Enough!’”

UC President James B. Milliken echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the university system’s role as an economic engine relies on consistent, merit-based support. The research proposals funded under this bond will be subjected to rigorous scientific peer review, a standard intended to ensure that the $7.5 billion investment focuses on high-impact outcomes for public health and environmental resilience.

California’s Dominance in the Innovation Economy

As of August 2026, California companies had secured $366 billion in venture capital—a figure that triples the combined total of the other 49 states. This concentration of capital has solidified California’s position as the world’s fourth-largest economy, fueled by a high-tech ecosystem that accounts for more than one-third of all U.S. business research and development. The state’s intellectual output remains unmatched, with California residents securing over 50,000 U.S. patents in fiscal year 2025. The University of California system alone outperformed every other university worldwide in 2025, netting 571 patents. This ecosystem, which supports over 1 million jobs in the life sciences industry, is the target of the new bond’s protective measures. By formalizing this investment, the state is attempting to lock in its lead in fields ranging from extreme weather forecasting to agricultural technology, positioning its universities as the primary stewards of the next generation of global breakthroughs.

Governor Newsom Boosts California Innovation From Top of Golden Gate Bridge

What Lies Ahead for the March 2028 Ballot

While the governor’s signature on SB 895 closes the legislative session, the true test of this policy will arrive in March 2028. The measure must now transition from a legislative victory to a public campaign, requiring the state to convince voters that a $7.5 billion bond is the necessary price for maintaining California’s competitive edge. With federal research commitments increasingly viewed as precarious by state leadership, the ballot initiative is poised to be a bellwether for how California intends to handle the intersection of public policy and scientific discovery in the coming decade.

As the state turns toward the next election cycle, the question remains whether this model of state-sponsored research can effectively compensate for shifting federal priorities. For now, the administration has set its course, betting that the same spirit of innovation that built the Golden Gate Bridge can be channeled into the laboratories and research centers that define the state’s modern economy.

What is your take on the state taking a larger role in funding scientific research—does this protect the future, or does it risk overextending the public budget?