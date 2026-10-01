ASX 200 Slumps 2% Amid Unchanged Market Sentiment

The S&P/ASX 200 dropped 170 points, or 1.93%, on Thursday, October 1, 2026, tumbling to near a four-month low. Driven by an abrupt Wall Street sell-off and fading optimism over Reserve Bank of Australia policy, the broad-market index saw 92.5% of its constituents finish the session in negative territory.

Executive Overview of the Market Correction

Broad Market Retreat: The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.93% (174 points at intraday lows), hitting its weakest level since June 10, 2026, with all major sectors finishing in the red.

The benchmark shed 1.93% (174 points at intraday lows), hitting its weakest level since June 10, 2026, with all major sectors finishing in the red. Relief Rally Unwinds: Mid-week optimism—sparked by a benign inflation print and RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s remarks—evaporated as traders confronted persistent bond yields.

Mid-week optimism—sparked by a benign inflation print and RBA Governor Michele Bullock’s remarks—evaporated as traders confronted persistent bond yields. Corporate Outliers: Technology distributor Data#3 (ASX: DTL) bucked the broader carnage, surging up to 23.3% intraday following an upgraded 1H profit forecast.

Unravelling the Mid-Week Relief Rally

On Tuesday, the S&P/ASX 200 recovered from a 0.2% intraday dip to finish 0.34% higher. This bounce followed RBA Governor Michele Bullock expressing hope that the fourth rate hike of 2026 would prove sufficiently restrictive to pull inflation back toward target bands.

Momentum carried into Wednesday as domestic Consumer Price Index figures met consensus expectations. That reading pushed the rate-sensitive 3-year Australian Government Bond yield down by 7 basis points before it retraced to close fractionally higher at 4.95%. But the balance sheet reality caught up with equities by Thursday morning.

Sector Carnage and Commodity Dynamics

Selling pressure hit every corner of the Australian bourse. By early afternoon, exactly 185 constituents—representing 92.5% of the index—traded lower. The All Ords dropped 1.75%, the Small Ords declined 1.68%, the All Tech index lost 1.16%, and Resources slipped 1.69%.

In commodities, London Metal Exchange copper inched up 0.1% to trade at US$14,421 a tonne, trimming losses from weak Chinese industrial earnings earlier in the week. Spot copper held a firm premium over three-month futures—a tight supply signal not observed since August, fueled by potential US tariff risks on refined metal, a looming strike at an Antofagasta operations site, and Panama’s proposed resumption of a major mine project. Meanwhile, iron ore dipped 0.7% to US$92.80 a tonne in Singapore, while the Dalian Commodity Exchange remained closed for a public holiday.

ASX Market Index and Commodity Performance (October 1, 2026) Index / Commodity Change Key Level / Price S&P/ASX 200 -1.93% (-170 pts) Multi-month low (June 10 baseline) All Ords -1.75% Broad market contraction Resources Sector -1.69% Weighed by iron ore dip LME Copper up 0.1% US$14,421 / tonne Singapore Iron Ore down 0.7% US$92.80 / tonne

Data#3 Defies the Downturn on Guidance Upgrade

Amidst widespread losses, IT services provider Data#3 (ASX: DTL) provided a rare bright spot. The company issued a trading update forecasting 1H FY27 profit before tax to grow by at least 40% to above $46.9m, easily topping Macquarie estimates of $39.1m. Gross profit for the half is projected to exceed $165.5m, marking a 15% year-on-year expansion.

Following a brief trading halt, Data#3 (ASX: DTL) shares gapped up from a pre-halt gain of roughly 1.8% to $11.75, before rallying as much as 23.3% to hit an intraday high of $13.74. The earnings acceleration stems from larger one-off transactions, robust infrastructure and software solutions activity, and about $1.5m in interest income running well ahead of initial projections.

Macroeconomic Stability Warnings from the RBA

The heavy market session coincided with the release of the RBA’s October Financial Stability Review. The central bank noted that while domestic cyclical risks do not currently pose a systemic threat, global economic shifts and operational vulnerabilities require close monitoring. Specifically, the RBA highlighted the artificial intelligence boom and sovereign bond market volatility as leading structural stability risks heading into the final quarter of the year.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.