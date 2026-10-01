The Proposal to Resell Switzerland’s Unwanted F-35 Fighter Jets

The controversial procurement of American F-35 Lightning II fighter jets has taken a sharp political turn in Switzerland. On October 1, 2026, Lucerne National Councilor David Roth of the Social Democratic Party (PS) advanced a striking proposition to halt the mounting financial fallout by offloading the aircraft before they ever touch Swiss soil. What began as a defense acquisition has steadily devolved into a major political scandal over escalating costs and shifting budgetary realities.

The core of the dispute centers on ballooning expenditures that threaten to outstrip initial projections. Former Defense Minister Viola Amherd previously maintained that a fixed price had been successfully negotiated for the fleet. However, recent developments indicate that the promised price floor did not exist in the manner claimed, leaving Swiss taxpayers vulnerable to a potentially massive financial vacuum.

A Financial Abyss on the Horizon

David Roth argues that the acquisition has evolved far beyond a routine military upgrade into a severe fiscal liability. Pointing to structural issues and operational reliability concerns within the broader F-35 program, the former president of the Young Socialists insists that the federal government must act decisively to protect public funds.

Switzerland To Carry Referendum On Purchase Of US Fighter Jets

“It appears already that the F-35 will become a financial abyss, without even being able to meet Switzerland’s needs,” Roth stated regarding the aircraft’s projected performance and maintenance overhead. Given persistent reports of technical vulnerabilities and downtime plaguing the platform internationally, Roth contends that the minimum requirement is for the Federal Council to formally investigate the viability of a resale.

Under such a strategy, Switzerland could theoretically divest its procurement allocations through a mechanism known in the defense sector as a Third Party Transfer. This process allows nations to transfer military hardware to international partners prior to domestic deployment. Potential buyers could include European nations already operating the stealth fighter, such as Italy, Germany, or the Netherlands.

Pushback From the Cockpit

National Councilor Thomas Hurter of the Swiss People’s Party (UDC), who is a pilot, strongly rejected Roth’s emergency brake.

“If we made that, we would find ourselves at the end of the queue and we would not receive any aircraft for years,” Hurter warned, emphasizing the severe backlog in global defense manufacturing and the strategic risks of abandoning an already contracted security timeline.

Conversely, supporters of Roth’s motion suggest that terminating the contract now would still leave sufficient legal and operational runway to conduct a fresh, compliant evaluation of alternative air-defense solutions.

Weighing the Path Forward

As the debate intensifies within the Federal Council, the F-35 dossier highlights the fragile intersection of international defense economics and domestic accountability. Whether Bern decides to absorb the rising costs or explore the complex diplomatic waters of a Third Party Transfer remains an open question that will likely dominate Swiss security politics for months to come. Where do you stand on this high-stakes fiscal gamble? Join the conversation below.