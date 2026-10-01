State Election Poll Reveals Tight Race and Coalition Majority Uncertainty

As Victoria looks toward the upcoming state election, a new political poll has introduced uncertainty into the race, leaving both major parties facing vulnerabilities less than 60 days out from polling day. The latest numbers reveal a volatile electorate where neither Labor leader Ben Carroll nor Liberal challenger Jess Wilson can claim a clear path to a comfortable majority.

The Labor Dilemma: Improved Popularity, Punishing Primary Numbers

Labor enters the final stretch of the campaign facing a brutal arithmetic reality. While new leader Ben Carroll has successfully closed the gap against the opposition on the question of who would make a better premier—and has proven significantly less unpopular than his predecessor—the party’s primary vote sits stubbornly at just 24 percent.

Political analysts agree that a 24 percent primary floor leaves the Australian Labor Party miles away from any realistic trajectory toward victory. Carroll’s camp is acutely aware of this deficit, forcing the incumbent government to pivot aggressively toward wedge politics and stark warnings about the alternative.

The Liberal Advantage and the 30 Percent Threshold

For the Liberal Party and leader Jess Wilson, the poll offers genuine cause for optimism on paper. The Coalition commands broader popularity than its opponents and holds a clear lead when voters are asked who they trust to manage the key economic and social issues facing an increasingly pessimistic Victorian populace.

Yet, Team Wilson cannot afford complacency. With fewer than 60 days remaining before voters cast their ballots, the Coalition primary vote rests at 29 percent. While traditional two-party-preferred modeling might project this baseline into a comfortable 53-47 landslide victory, the fragmented state of modern voter behavior means nobody is willing to bank on a straightforward outcome.

To secure a majority government in her own right, political strategists emphasize that Wilson must lift the Liberal primary vote solidly into the 30s.

The One Nation Factor and Inter-Party Anxiety

Faced with a formidable uphill battle, Ben Carroll is leaning heavily into the specter of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party, casting them as an unavoidable partner in a potential Coalition arrangement. It is a tactical move designed less for general consumption and more to rattle a surprisingly anxious faction within Liberal ranks.

Polling data indicates that more than a third of traditional Liberal voters would preference Labor ahead of One Nation. Given the razor-thin margins and unpredictable preferences defining this election cycle, even a modest erosion of voter discipline over the Hansonite threat could provide Labor an accidental backdoor to survival.

As the campaign clock ticks down toward November, the Victorian electorate remains deeply pessimistic, intensely divided, and entirely unpredictable. Will Jess Wilson manage to break past the 30 percent primary ceiling, or will minor party preferences turn an expected landslide into a nail-biting constitutional puzzle? Share your thoughts on how this tight race is shaping up in your electorate below.