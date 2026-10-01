Casper Ruud loses in Japan Open second round to Luciano Darderi

Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud suffered a disappointing early exit at the Japan Open in Tokyo, falling in straight sets to Italy’s Luciano Darderi in the opening round. The 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 defeat highlights a challenging stretch for Ruud on the global tour, where he has recently slipped down the men’s singles ladder.

Despite a tightly contested opening set that required a tiebreak, Ruud’s momentum completely unraveled at the start of the second frame. While the Norwegian attempted a late rally, Darderi closed out the match efficiently to secure the victory.

A Fierce Opening Set Decided in a Tiebreak

The clash began as an evenly matched baseline battle. Both players successfully broke each other’s serve once during the opening set, trading blows and holding firm under pressure. With neither competitor able to pull away, the set advanced to a tiebreak. In the decisive extra points, Darderi gained the upper hand, capitalizing on minor errors to take the first set 7-6 (7-3).

Luciano Darderi vs Casper Ruud – ATP Tokyo, Japan Men Singles – Live Scoreboard

The competitive nature of the initial set quickly evaporated as play resumed. Darderi seized immediate control, applying relentless pressure on Ruud’s service games and dictating the tempo from the baseline.

Second-Set Collapse and Late Resistance

Ruud endured a disastrous start to the second set, falling behind 0-5 as the unseeded Italian ran away with the scoreline. Facing a potential bagel, the Norwegian mounted a brief fightback, managing to capture the next three games to narrow the deficit to 3-5.

Casper Ruud vs Luciano Darderi Round 1 | Tokyo 2026

However, the recovery came too late. Serving at 0-40 in the ninth game of the set, Darderi earned three immediate match points. The Italian needed just one to seal the victory, wrapping up the second set 6-3 and eliminating the seeded competitor.

Rankings and Tournament Seedings in Tokyo

The early tournament exit indicates a changing position in the rankings. Ruud has dropped to 21st in the world rankings, placing him just behind Darderi, who currently sits two spots ahead of him. Despite the ranking gap, Ruud entered the Tokyo event as the sixth-seeded player, while Darderi advanced through the draw unseeded.

Darderi will now advance to the next round of the Japan Open, where his next opponent will be decided immediately following the conclusion of the match between Denmark’s Holger Rune and France’s Kyrian Jacquet.

Next Opponent and Tour Context

The upcoming second-round matchup will pit Darderi against either Rune or Jacquet on the same court. For Rune, the tournament marks a significant milestone in his professional return, as he competes in his first tour-level event in nearly a year following a severe Achilles tendon rupture sustained in October of last year.

Rune’s long-awaited comeback began in earnest during a recent Davis Cup appearance, where he successfully won both of his singles matches to signal his return to competitive fitness.