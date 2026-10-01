Huité, Zacapa buries seven victims after deadly armed incident

On September 29, 2026, grieving families and residents of Huité, Zacapa, buried seven of the eight victims following a deadly armed incident on September 27. Amid mounting public outcry, community members directly challenged official narratives, demanding accountability as authorities launched investigations into military involvement.

Key Takeaways from Huité The Toll: Seven of the eight victims—including Vilma Elizabeth Paz Paiz and her daughters Cintia Gabriela Paz Paiz and Uve Lisbeth Paz Paiz—were laid to rest on September 29, 2026, following violence on September 27.

Seven of the eight victims—including Vilma Elizabeth Paz Paiz and her daughters Cintia Gabriela Paz Paiz and Uve Lisbeth Paz Paiz—were laid to rest on September 29, 2026, following violence on September 27. Official Friction: The Municipality of Huité, led by Mayor Leonel Paz, rejected claims of an armed gang shootout, characterizing the event as an unprovoked command intervention with excessive force.

The Municipality of Huité, led by Mayor Leonel Paz, rejected claims of an armed gang shootout, characterizing the event as an unprovoked command intervention with excessive force. Military Scrutiny: Following initial denials, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that J8 vehicles and troop transport trucks captured on video belong to the Second Infantry Brigade, prompting an investigation ordered by President Bernardo Arévalo.

Mourning and Outrage in the Streets of Huité

The municipality of Huité declared official mourning as coffins bearing the remains of Juan Carlos Pedroza Agustín, Cintia Gabriela Paz Paiz, Vilma Elizabeth Paz Paiz, Mario René Romero Díaz, Carlos Donato Paiz Mateo, Uve Lisbeth Paz Paiz, and Denis Alonzo Herrera Gonzales were received at the town entrance on September 29, 2026. The atmosphere during the processions was defined by profound frustration, sorrow, and public demands for transparency regarding the fatal events of September 27.

Neighbors and family members in Huité bid farewell to the seven victims of the Zacapa armed attack

During the public memorials, grieving community members openly rejected suggestions that the deceased were combatants. “No fueron animales los que mataron,” shouted a distraught woman during the proceedings, while another neighbor testified, “Nos atacaron como perros.” Witnesses insisted that the victims were unarmed civilians caught entirely unawares.

Detailing the final moments of her relatives, a surviving family member explained that Vilma Elizabeth Paz Paiz and her daughters Cintia Gabriela Paz Paiz and Uve Lisbeth Paz Paiz were simply driving to purchase fuel ahead of their early morning shifts at approximately 4 a.m. “Mi madre y mis hermanas iban a echar gasolina para salir a trabajar a las 4 de la mañana,” the relative recounted, emphasizing that their vehicle windows were rolled down and no warning was given before the fatal shots were fired.

Zacapa: Seven victims of the armed attack identified and bodies released from the morgue

Contradictions Between Local Leadership and Defense Officials

As families buried their dead, municipal authorities broke sharply with the initial accounts circulated by state entities. Mayor Leonel Paz and the Huité Municipal Council issued a formal statement rejecting the narrative that the tragedy stemmed from a firefight between rival armed factions. Instead, the municipal government characterized the incident as an intervention by an armed command utilizing disproportionate force against civilians.

“La función constitucional de las Fuerzas Armadas y de la Policía es proteger a la ciudadanía, no arrebatar la vida de los guatemaltecos,” declared the Municipal Council, demanding an immediate, rigorous, and transparent inquiry to establish full accountability.

The official government position shifted as digital video evidence surfaced online. On September 29, the Ministry of Defense acknowledged that J8 military vehicles and troop trucks visible in circulating recordings belonged to the Second Infantry Brigade. While Defense officials initially maintained that troops remained on the perimeter and did not enter Huité—asserting that soldiers opted not to engage an ongoing firefight between armed groups between 17 and 18 hours on Sunday—subsequent developments upended that timeline.

Presidential Intervention and Internal Investigations

The investigation expanded significantly on September 30, 2026, when President Bernardo Arévalo confirmed direct military presence and operational participation during the timeline of the violence. Arévalo announced the creation of a commission, led by the Ministry of Defense, tasked with examining the exact scope, modality, and execution of the military’s deployment.

Timeline of Official Responses and Investigations (September 27–30, 2026) Date Entity Key Action or Statement September 27, 2026 Local Residents / Armed Actors Armed violence occurs in Huité, Zacapa, resulting in eight fatalities. September 29, 2026 Huité Municipality & Mayor Leonel Paz Rejects “armed clash” theory; denounces excessive force by an entering command and demands transparent investigation. September 29, 2026 Ministry of Defense Confirms J8 vehicles and trucks belong to the Second Infantry Brigade, claiming troops stayed on perimeter. September 30, 2026 President Bernardo Arévalo Confirms Army participation; announces a commission to investigate military actions.

Minister of Defense Henry Sáenz stated that parallel administrative proceedings have been launched internally to ascertain the specific circumstances surrounding the operation and assign appropriate responsibilities. Once completed, the findings of the commission are mandated for transfer to the Public Ministry to guide potential legal prosecutions.

Seeking Clarity Amid Unresolved Questions

The community of Huité remains gripped by unanswered questions as investigators work to reconcile conflicting timelines provided by military leadership and municipal officials. With coffins placed prominently in the park before the municipal building during the September 29 ceremonies, public sentiment remains focused squarely on securing justice for the victims and ensuring a complete accounting of the armed forces’ actions.