Street Fighter Movie: Realistic Action Sequences from the Game

Street Fighter Goes Live-Action: Director Kitao Sakurai and Stunt Coordinator Jon Valera Bring Iconic Moves to the Screen Ahead of October 14 Release. The legendary arcade combat franchise Street Fighter makes its aggressive transition to the big screen as an entertainment action film. Set in 1993, the movie follows destined rivals Ryu and Ken Masters—who reunite in the fighting arena at Chun-Li’s suggestion—as they confront a massive conspiracy hidden within a life-or-death battle royale. The film is scheduled to open on October 14.

Action Design and Stunt Coordination

The film’s high-stakes action was spearheaded by stunt coordinator Jon Valera, whose previous credits include global action hits such as John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Atomic Blonde, and 300. Valera brought his signature precise close-quarters combat, raw hand-to-hand fights, and stylish battle sequences to the project, utilizing diverse martial arts to create vivid impact.

Director Kitao Sakurai stated that he worked closely with Valera through multiple stages of storyboard planning to design numerous action sequences. Sakurai expressed strong confidence, stating that the film contains even more action than the John Wick franchise and is filled with combat from beginning to end. He further explained that every character’s fight had to be distinct, applying unique concepts and visual styles to each duel to highlight the individual charm of the characters.

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Bringing Iconic Game Moves to Real Life

Signature techniques from the original game have been dynamically adapted into live-action sequences. Familiar moves brought to the screen include Ken Masters (played by Noah Centineo) executing a shoulder throw, and Guile (played by Cody Rhodes) performing an inverted aerial kick known as the somersault kick.

Calina Liang, who stars as Chun-Li, noted that she maximized her character’s unique traits, highlighting the spinning bird kick and lightning leg techniques—both utilizing powerful lower body muscles—as particularly memorable.