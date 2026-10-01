Somerset stars Overton and Luff take top PCA awards

Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton and county captain Sophie Luff have claimed the top prizes at the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) Awards, announced following the annual ceremony in west London. Overton secured the men’s player of the year award after a stellar multi-format campaign, while Luff made history as the first uncapped winner of the women’s top prize since 2021, capping a summer that featured domestic silverware with the Trent Rockets.

The Domestic Grinds and Peer Recognition

For Craig Overton, the recognition by his peers reflects a rigorous campaign where Somerset narrowly missed out on their maiden County Championship title and pushed deep into the T20 Blast semi-finals. The 32-year-old all-rounder plundered three first-class hundreds and maintained a bowling average under 20 in the Championship. That kind of two-way impact does not go unnoticed on the county circuit.

“It’s a phenomenal feeling,” Overton said regarding the peer-voted accolade. “To be chosen by your peers to win this award is very special, it means so much to me. I felt like I got in a groove where my body was in a good spot… and mentally I felt like I was in a great spot to be able to go out and perform when games come along near enough every other day.”

Photo: bbc.com

Overton fended off a competitive shortlist that included Joe Clarke, George Hill, and Dan Lawrence to capture the men’s crown.

Leading From the Front at Somerset

The Somerset skipper accumulated over 1,000 runs across all formats during the summer, including a formidable average exceeding 40 in the One-Day Cup. Crucially, Luff became an ever-present fixture for the Trent Rockets as they secured the women’s Hundred title.

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By taking home the PCA’s top women’s honor ahead of a shortlist featuring international stars Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, and Mady Villiers, Luff became the first winner without international caps since 2021. “I’ve always been a leader that wants to lead from the front, but I think people are seeing that play out in games now,” Luff noted. “I’ve had a new role at Somerset opening the batting and it’s safe to say it’s gone pretty well and I’ve probably unlocked something to bring the best out of me as a player.”

PCA Award Winners 2026

Award Category Winner Key Achievement / Context Men’s Player of the Year Craig Overton Three first-class hundreds, sub-20 bowling average in the County Championship. Women’s Player of the Year Sophie Luff Over 1,000 runs across formats; Hundred winner with Trent Rockets. Men’s Young Player of the Year Sonny Baker Test debut against New Zealand in June; Hundred winner with Manchester Super Giants. Women’s Young Player of the Year Tilly Corteen-Coleman Joint-highest wicket-taker in The Hundred; T20 World Cup squad inclusion.

The Next Generation Steps Up

The rising stars of the domestic and international game were also heavily celebrated at the west London ceremony. Pace bowler Sonny Baker, 23, secured the men’s young player award following a campaign highlighted by his Test debut against New Zealand at The Oval in June, alongside a Hundred title with the Manchester Super Giants and a T20 Blast final appearance with Hampshire.

Photo: cricinfo.com

Meanwhile, 19-year-old left-arm spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman claimed the women’s young player of the year honor. Corteen-Coleman made waves with surprise inclusions in England’s white-ball setups and finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker in The Hundred. Former England captain Heather Knight received the Outstanding Contribution Award following her international retirement, while Tammy Beaumont was honored with a Special Merit Award.