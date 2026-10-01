Washington Couple Hospitalized After Highway 55 Crash on Anniversary

Highway 55 Collision Near Cascade Hospitalizes Washington Couple During Anniversary Trip

Washington residents Roger and Debbie Harding sustained multiple fractures when a northbound Chevrolet Malibu crossed into southbound lanes and struck their Ford Escape on Highway 55 north of Cascade on September 22. The collision, which remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police, left both travelers hospitalized and requiring extended inpatient rehabilitation.

The Bottom Line Incident Scope: A head-on crash on Highway 55 near Cascade, Idaho, involved four people, resulting in hospitalizations for all occupants and a three-and-a-half-hour highway closure.

A head-on crash on Highway 55 near Cascade, Idaho, involved four people, resulting in hospitalizations for all occupants and a three-and-a-half-hour highway closure. Medical Toll: Both victims, Roger and Debbie Harding, suffered multiple fractures—including sternal, pelvic, and ankle injuries—necessitating specialized surgical intervention and ongoing inpatient rehabilitation.

Both victims, Roger and Debbie Harding, suffered multiple fractures—including sternal, pelvic, and ankle injuries—necessitating specialized surgical intervention and ongoing inpatient rehabilitation. Logistical Impact: The family is managing extended recovery hurdles, utilizing community support platforms like GoFundMe to offset mounting medical equipment, lodging, and transportation expenses.

Crash Dynamics and Traffic Disruption on Highway 55 The collision occurred on September 22 as the Hardings traveled south toward Boise for a day trip during their 55th-anniversary celebration based in McCall. According to initial findings released by the Idaho State Police, a Chevrolet Malibu carrying two 24-year-old men crossed the center line into opposing traffic, colliding head-on with the couple’s Ford Escape. Daughter Jenny Fitch stated that the oncoming vehicle swerved into their lane while attempting to maneuver around slower-moving traffic. While the state police confirmed the vehicle crossed the centerline, the precise causal factor remains under active investigation. The impact forced a complete closure of Highway 55 for approximately three and a half hours, disrupting regional transit corridors before emergency responders cleared the wreckage. Couple's 55th Anniversary Trip Ends in Highway 55 Crash Near Cascade

Severe Injuries and Extended Rehabilitation Challenges Both victims absorbed the brunt of the kinetic impact despite wearing seatbelts. Roger Harding sustained severe pelvic and sacrum fractures requiring surgical stabilization, alongside a shattered heel that demanded reconstructive procedures. Debbie Harding suffered fractures around both ankles and a hand. Both individuals also fractured their sternums. The physical toll is compounded by the couple’s normally active lifestyle. Roger previously completed a cross-country bicycle tour with his grandson. Fitch noted that their current immobility creates profound psychological frustration. Debbie has transitioned to an inpatient rehabilitation facility, with Roger expected to follow before the couple relocates temporarily to Spokane, Washington, for long-term recovery support. Yakima Couple Hospitalized After Car Crash Incident and Injury Overview Metric / Detail Reported Status Date of Incident September 22 Location Highway 55 North of Cascade, Idaho Vehicles Involved Chevrolet Malibu and Ford Escape Primary Injuries Multiple fractures (pelvis, sternum, ankles, heel) Highway Closure Duration Approximately 3.5 hours

Risks of Passing Maneuvers and Ongoing Safety Warnings Idaho State Police Trooper Emily Daniels highlighted that unsafe passing behavior represents one of the most hazardous actions observed on the corridor. Even in zones marked with broken yellow lines allowing passing, drivers must maintain adequate forward visibility and secure sufficient distance to complete overtaking actions safely. Daniels noted that motorists must ensure proper clearance from oncoming traffic before completing the maneuver. In this incident, neither the driver nor the passenger of the Chevrolet Malibu wore seatbelts; both men required emergency air-medical transport to an area hospital following the impact.

Family Support and Community Fundraising Efforts In response to the mounting expenses associated with specialized medical equipment, temporary lodging, and long-term care logistics, Fitch established an online fundraising campaign via GoFundMe. The effort mirrors reciprocal care provided six years prior when the Hardings relocated temporarily to assist Fitch during her treatment for breast cancer. With the couple separated across different medical facilities for much of the immediate post-crash window—managing only two visits in the initial days—family coordination remains the primary focus.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.