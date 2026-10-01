Over 70 Human Remains Discovered at UC Davis Sacramento Campus

More than 70 previously unidentified buried human remains were discovered in February 2026 during construction along X Street on the Sacramento campus of University of California, Davis, which overlaps with the historic Sacramento County Hospital cemetery. Officials confirmed the site operated from the 1880s to the 1920s.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Historical Context: The unearthing of unmarked historical burials is a frequent occurrence during deep infrastructure excavation in established urban centers like Sacramento.

The unearthing of unmarked historical burials is a frequent occurrence during deep infrastructure excavation in established urban centers like Sacramento. Remains Condition: Recovered items range from complete skeletal remains to isolated bone fragments, with no evidence of Native American origin.

Recovered items range from complete skeletal remains to isolated bone fragments, with no evidence of Native American origin. Legal Protocols: UC Davis Health is managing the discovery in coordination with public agencies and the Sacramento County Cemetery Advisory Commission.

Excavation Along X Street Unearths Historic Burials

Construction crews working along X Street on the University of California, Davis Sacramento campus uncovered 77 buried human remains. The find occurred in February 2026 in an area that directly overlaps with the former Sacramento County Hospital cemetery. Historical and archaeological documentation indicates this burial ground operated actively from the 1880s through the 1920s.

Human remains found at UC Davis Health Sacramento campus

Investigators noted that no gravestones, marker monuments, or associated personal identification materials were recovered alongside the burials. According to updates provided by UC Davis Health officials, the physical condition of the remains varies significantly. Some discoveries consist of relatively complete skeletal remains, while others comprise fragmented bone pieces.

Managing Archaeological Discoveries and Public Health Protocols

Initial analysis by officials confirmed that there is no evidence indicating the recovered remains are Native American in origin. This event follows a previous recovery of 72 human remains from construction sites near the same location, which were subsequently reinterred at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sacramento.

“The discovery of older human remains is relatively common in historic regions like Sacramento. UC Davis Health is coordinating with appropriate public agencies and the Sacramento County Cemetery Advisory Commission to process the discovery, handling, and reinternment through the standard legal and archeological protocols,” stated representatives for UC Davis Health.

Summary of Historic Cemetery Recoveries at UC Davis Sacramento Campus Recovery Event Number of Remains Location / Context Reinterment / Status Recent Discovery 77 X Street Construction Site Stored in secure facility; pending protocol Prior Discovery 72 Nearby construction zone Reinterred at St. Mary’s Cemetery

Future Archaeological Processing and Reinterment

The university continues to work alongside public agencies and the Sacramento County Cemetery Advisory Commission to ensure that all unearthed material receives respectful and legally compliant treatment. Final disposition will follow established legal frameworks, culminating in a formal reinterment process similar to previous actions at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Where the updates came from