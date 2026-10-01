Drake’s ‘Fomo’ Film Returns to YouTube, Unreleased Tracks Stream on October 1

Drake’s hour-long visual project, Fear of Missing Out (FOMO), premiered on YouTube on September 15, 2026. After a brief removal, the 39-year-old rapper brought the film back to the platform while confirming that an unannounced selection of unreleased tracks from the Toronto-filmed project will arrive on traditional streaming services on October 1, 2026.

The Structural Reality of Drake’s FOMO Project

FOMO defies traditional album rollout mechanics. Rather than dropping a standard LP, Drake packaged new music, music videos, celebrity cameos, and localized Toronto footage into an hour-long visual format. The project also functions as an early promotional vehicle for an upcoming 2027 tour.

The film exists primarily on YouTube. Following its initial September 15 debut, the video was temporarily taken offline before being restored for public streaming.

Drake’s FOMO Film: How to Watch and When Songs Hit Streaming

The October 1 Streaming Music Rollout

Traditional DSPs (Digital Service Providers) are finally getting a portion of the unreleased catalog housed within the visual project. Drake confirmed during a recent livestream that selected tracks will hit services like Spotify and Apple Music on October 1, 2026.

However, the rollout comes with strict curation limits. Drake explicitly noted that not every unreleased track featured in the film will make the jump to audio-only streaming platforms. An official tracklist was withheld prior to the release, leaving listeners to discover which specific cuts cleared licensing and distribution hurdles.

Drake FOMO _A not so short film directed and scored by the family SEPTEMBER 15

Certain tracks have already established independent footprints. “Quebec” secured its own dedicated music video release separate from the film, while “Miss My Dawg,” featuring Yeat, landed on Yeat’s Cocoon EP. Meanwhile, high-profile collaborations like the “Choosin’ Texas” remix featuring Don Toliver remain in limbo, with no official standalone DSP confirmation at the time of the October rollout.

Known Tracklist Featured in the Visual Project

While the exact audio streaming tracklist remains fluid, the complete roster of songs featured across the hour-long visual project highlights a sprawling list of collaborations and solo cuts:

“Cheetah Print” featuring Sexyy Red

“Outside Tweaking” featuring Stunna Sandy

“True Bestie”

“New Bestie”

“WNBA”

“Road Trips”

“Hoe Phase”

“Princess”

“I’m Spent” featuring Loe Shimmy

“Classic”

“White Bone”

“Quebec”

“Cold Shoulder” featuring Don Toliver

“Miss My Dawg” featuring Yeat

“Be Free” with Gordo

“Choosin’ Texas” remix featuring Don Toliver

Additional unreleased material, including a collaboration involving OnlyHeaven, rounds out the visual background of the project.