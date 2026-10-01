Milwaukee Halts Data Center Development for One Year

The Milwaukee Plan Commission unanimously approved a proposed ordinance on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, to temporarily pause data center development across the city. The one-year moratorium is designed to give municipal officials time to draft comprehensive zoning regulations for massive technology facilities that power artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

The proposed freeze halts city departments from accepting filings or building applications for facilities that fit the technical definition of a data center, regardless of how applicants label the project in their paperwork.

Milwaukee City Plan Commission approves data center moratorium | FOX6 News Milwaukee

Ordinance Details and Community Feedback

Under the text of the proposed ordinance, a data center is classified as a facility used primarily to maintain computer and network hardware for transmitting voice, data, text, internet, sound, or video. The definition also covers critical accessory features, including office space, water-cooling systems, and backup power generators.

During the Monday public hearing, dozens of Milwaukee residents voiced strong opposition to allowing unconstrained data center development within city limits. While some attendees questioned how the rules might impact local telecommunications infrastructure, a deputy city attorney on hand was unable to provide an immediate definitive answer.

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Conversely, the measure drew support from corporate stakeholders like Jeff Johnson, chief operating officer of the Potawatomi Ventures commercial group. Johnson testified that including planned developments in the restriction is a sensible approach that ensures thorough public input and municipal oversight. The Forest County Potawatomi Community currently operates its own data center out of a two-story building located at North 31st Street and West Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee.

Broader Wisconsin Moratoriums and Construction Context

The Milwaukee Plan Commission’s vote follows earlier legislative steps. On Aug. 28, 2026, the proposal successfully cleared the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee.

Other Wisconsin municipalities are pursuing similar policy shields. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, the city of De Pere Plan Commission evaluated a comparable 12-month moratorium. Meanwhile, the city of Madison enacted a year-long freeze in January targeting data centers with floor areas exceeding 10,000 square feet.

Next Legislative Steps for Milwaukee

If enacted, the measure will remain active for one full year or until the city formally amends its municipal zoning code to establish permanent definitions and regulations for data center operations.