David Gauthier, Mayor of Casseuil in Gironde, Runs Administration from Djibouti

David Gauthier, the mayor of the small French village of Casseuil in Gironde, is running his local administration remotely from Djibouti while retaining his mayoral functions and financial allowances. The situation has triggered widespread media coverage across France and Belgium, drawing public scrutiny to the practicalities and oversight of municipal governance in the digital age.

A Remote Mandate From East Africa

The unusual administrative arrangement began after Gauthier’s wife received a three-year professional posting in East Africa. Rather than resigning his post as mayor of Casseuil—a tranquil rural commune in southwestern France—Gauthier chose to relocate to Djibouti alongside his family while maintaining his mayoral responsibilities.

The mayor coordinates local affairs through teleworking arrangements and has structured his schedule to return to Casseuil for half of every year. Defending his continued tenure, Gauthier noted to local publication Républicain Sud-Gironde that he stays fully updated on municipal affairs. “I am regularly informed of what is happening in Casseuil, I follow the files… Everything is done here,” he explained.

Widespread Media Attention and Public Debate

What Gauthier initially considered a routine personal relocation quickly ballooned into a national talking point. Over the span of a week, the story captured the attention of numerous regional and national French media outlets, including France 3, Le Parisien, Valeurs Actuelles, Le Figaro, La Voix du Nord, and Le Progrès. The narrative even crossed overseas, featuring in La Réunion news outlet L’Info.re, as well as drawing coverage from the Belgian press.

The debate intensified when the popular French talk radio show Les Grandes Gueules on RMC dedicated a ten-minute segment to dissecting the ethics and viability of remote mayoral leadership.

Current Standing and Local Governance

Despite the intense media spotlight and public debate surrounding his overseas arrangement, Gauthier maintains that his commitment to his constituents remains unchanged. As of late September 2026, the mayor intends to press forward with his mandate, balancing his physical presence in Casseuil for six months of the year with digital oversight from Djibouti for the remainder.

As municipalities across Europe increasingly grapple with the intersection of remote work flexibility and elected public office, Casseuil serves as an unexpected focal point for a broader conversation about modern governance, accountability, and the physical expectations of local representation.