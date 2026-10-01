Jim Cramer Warns Investors Against Abandoning Equities Amid Slowing Activity

CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer warned investors against abandoning equities despite signs of slowing economic activity driven by high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and political opposition. While sectors like housing, IPOs, and data centers face significant headwinds, Cramer argues that sudden macroeconomic shifts could trigger a powerful market rally.

Executive Market Takeaways Housing Stagnation: Thirty-year mortgage rates holding near 7.5% have frozen residential real estate activity, dragging down homebuilders and home improvement retailers.

Thirty-year mortgage rates holding near 7.5% have frozen residential real estate activity, dragging down homebuilders and home improvement retailers. Capital Markets Freeze: Major initial public offerings have been shelved, squeezing institutional investment banking fees at firms like Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) .

Major initial public offerings have been shelved, squeezing institutional investment banking fees at firms like and . Potential Catalysts: A swift resolution to ongoing geopolitical conflicts could lower oil prices and inflation, compelling the Federal Reserve to pause interest rate hikes.

High Mortgage Rates Paralyze the Residential Housing Sector

The domestic housing market remains mired in a protracted multiyear slowdown. With the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hovering at roughly 7.5%—up sharply from approximately 3% five years ago—homeowners holding historically low-rate mortgages are locked in place.

This inventory lock has driven housing affordability to its lowest level in 40 years. The reverberations are hitting construction and retail equities hard. Homebuilders such as Lennar (NYSE: LEN) and KB Home (NYSE: KBH) are absorbing the impact of lower transaction volume.

Meanwhile, retail giants Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) recently touched fresh 52-week lows. Reduced home sales directly depress discretionary spending on major appliances, furniture, and home renovations, pressuring appliance manufacturers like Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR), which also marked a new 52-week low.

Investment Banking Fees Squeezed as IPO and M&A Pipelines Dry Up

Wall Street’s primary underwriting and advisory engines are stalling out. Corporate dealmaking and initial public offerings have slowed significantly as issuers balk at current valuation metrics and macroeconomic volatility.

Smart ring manufacturer Oura recently postponed its planned $2.2 billion IPO. Similarly, Inspire Brands—the parent company behind Dunkin’ and Buffalo Wild Wings—shelved its own public offering plans.

This dearth of transactional activity is weighing directly on premier financial institutions. Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) both declined roughly 12% over the course of September, retreating from their yearly highs set in July. Without robust debt underwriting, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions, the banking sector relies strictly on baseline advisory fees.

Company / Ticker Sector Recent Market Movement Home Depot (NYSE: HD) Retail / Home Improvement Hit fresh 52-week low Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) Retail / Home Improvement Hit fresh 52-week low Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) Consumer Durables Hit fresh 52-week low Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Investment Banking Declined ~12% in September Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Investment Banking Declined ~12% in September

Infrastructure Bottlenecks and the Case for Staying Invested

Even structural growth drivers are encountering political and logistical friction. The booming data-center buildout faces fresh hurdles as political scrutiny over escalating electricity consumption and grid impacts threatens to stall development timelines.

These sector-specific bottlenecks are amplified by the legislative maneuvering typical of a midterm election year, as both political parties vie for congressional control. Despite these crosscurrents, institutional strategists emphasize that macroeconomic conditions can reverse rapidly.

Cramer cautions that sudden geopolitical resolution could deflate energy costs and consumer inflation. Such a shift would remove the threat of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and instantly clear the path for sidelined capital to re-enter equities.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.