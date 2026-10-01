Sarah Longwell says Democrats misinterpret voters on material stability

As the United States barrels toward the midterm elections, a defining the American political landscape: while the Republican Party faces steep headwinds and dismal polling over surging inflation and the ongoing conflict in Iran, Democrats are once again at risk of misinterpreting their own political fortune.

The Material Reality Behind the 2026 Midterm Wave

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With President Donald Trump enduring a punishing cycle of bad poll numbers, a potential Democratic wave is shaping up not just in traditional swing states like Michigan, but deep into red territory across Iowa, Texas, Kansas, Georgia, and North Carolina. According to Sarah Longwell, publisher of the political news site The Bulwark and author of the book How to Eat an Elephant: One Voter at a Time, voters are casting ballots driven primarily by basic, instinctual desires for material stability. As Longwell explained during a live recording of the America, Actually podcast at the Texas Tribune Festival earlier this month alongside Vox’s Astead Herndon, the average person votes on animalistic desires for things to be okay materially—namely, affordable gas, grocery prices, and community safety.

Recent polling reinforces this deep-seated voter anxiety. A new poll out for [Pennsylvania Gov.] Josh Shapiro. He is beating his Republican opponent by 21 points in the poll right now.

Photo: yahoo.com

Abandoning Ideological Boxes for Human Connection

Longwell argues that Democratic politicians continuously miscalculate by attempting to pigeonhole voters into rigid ideological boxes while bombarding the electorate with a flurry of granular policy proposals. Pointing to historical anomalies like voters split between Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg during the 2019 Democratic primary, Longwell emphasizes that the average general election voter—typically a 55-year-old white man without a college degree—prioritizes consistency and strength over complex ideological alignment.

The mechanics of political communication have shifted significantly away from traditional debates and formal speeches. In the current communications environment, voters demand authentic, parasocial relationships with political figures. Donald Trump used his television persona to enter living rooms, whereas many Democratic politicians have struggled to connect with voters directly.

Why Democracy Messaging Fell Short and the Power of Rebranding

This disconnect also explains why the anti-Trump pro-democracy messaging championed by Democrats largely failed to resonate in the 2024 general election. While party strategists anticipated that standing against the events of January 6th and defending democratic norms would serve as an undeniable unifying force, voters ultimately based their decisions on immediate pocketbook pressures. Because the term “democracy” has become heavily polarized—with Republicans viewing Democrats as a threat due to contested 2020 election claims, and vice versa—the abstract concept failed to capture everyday concerns.

Photo: politicalwire.com

To bridge this divide without relying on empty consultant jargon, Longwell suggests substituting the word “democracy” with “America.” Voters routinely practice the elements of American life—free speech, the rule of law, and checks and balances—on an individual level, even if high-level institutional terminology alienates them.

Future Maps and Party Blind Spots

Looking ahead to the 2028 and 2032 electoral cycles, long-term demographic shifts threaten to make the national map even more challenging for Democrats as populations continue migrating from states like New York and California toward Florida and Texas. Longwell warns that a strong showing in the 2026 midterms could lead Democrats into a false sense of security, mirroring the mistaken extrapolation made following the 2022 midterms regarding President Joe Biden’s re-election prospects.

This internal friction is further exemplified by the complicated reception surrounding popular regional figures. For instance, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro currently enjoys a commanding 21-point lead over his Republican opponent in the nation’s largest swing state, yet faces intense skepticism from the progressive wing of his own party over centrist policy positions and stances on Israel. Nevertheless, Longwell contends that the next Democratic presidential nominee will likely need to address deep voter desires for a reevaluated relationship with Israel, pointing to the potential rise of political figures capable of healing internal party fractures.