How Bora Pharmaceuticals Is Integrating AI Into Drug Manufacturing

Bora Pharmaceuticals is actively integrating artificial intelligence across its global manufacturing operations to bridge the critical data gap between product design and commercial production.

The Data Disconnect in Modern Pharmaceutical Production

While the industry generates massive streams of telemetry from production floor equipment, a significant majority of manufacturers still struggle to unify these datasets. Research indicates that less than 50% of firms have fully integrated data pipelines linking design, production, and quality assurance systems.

This fragmentation isn’t just a software issue; it is a structural barrier to innovation. When data remains siloed, the transition from clinical-stage development to commercial-scale manufacturing becomes a high-risk event, often characterized by “handoff risk” where technical context is lost between specialized teams.

Bora Pharmaceuticals small molecule drug product capabilities and Maple Grove facility overview

Operational Continuity Through Pilot-Scale Integration

Bora Pharmaceuticals is countering these inefficiencies by embedding AI-driven analysis into its pilot labs in Mississauga, Ontario, and Maple Grove, Minnesota. These facilities function as high-fidelity sandboxes where engineers test formulation variables—such as material flow dynamics and compression behaviors—before committing to full-scale batch production.

Helen Clark, global lead of manufacturing science and technology at Bora, emphasizes that the goal is to keep development and manufacturing expertise tethered throughout the product lifecycle. This service-forward model relies on the premise that AI-assisted experimentation at the pilot scale provides a predictive baseline, significantly reducing the probability of failure during commercial scale-up.

The Regulatory and Financial Constraints of Industry 4.0

The pace of AI adoption in this sector is dictated by a rigid, binary requirement: repeatability. Unlike the consumer tech world, where “move fast and break things” is an ethos, pharmaceutical manufacturing operates under strict validation protocols. Equipment investments are often amortized over decades, and any change to a process requires extensive revalidation to satisfy regulatory bodies.

This creates a natural, structural resistance to rapid overhaul. Consequently, Bora’s approach focuses on incremental, targeted improvements. The objective is not to replace existing infrastructure with high-risk, unproven AI models, but to layer digital intelligence over established hardware to identify process deviations earlier. As Clark notes, modern equipment only delivers value when supported by the right processes and people; the AI acts as a diagnostic layer that facilitates better collaboration across teams.

Strategic Implications for CDMO Partners

Today’s drug programs, particularly those targeting rare diseases with small patient populations, demand manufacturing agility that legacy systems cannot provide.

By digitizing the feedback loop between the production floor and the quality control department, the company can refine processes in real-time rather than waiting for post-batch analysis.

The 30-Second Verdict

The Problem: A persistent lack of data integration between design, production, and quality systems creates high-risk gaps in the pharmaceutical lifecycle.

A persistent lack of data integration between design, production, and quality systems creates high-risk gaps in the pharmaceutical lifecycle. The Solution: Deploying AI analysis within pilot-scale laboratories to validate process variables before full-scale commercialization.

Deploying AI analysis within pilot-scale laboratories to validate process variables before full-scale commercialization. The Reality: Adoption remains incremental due to the high cost of capital equipment and the stringent revalidation requirements of the pharmaceutical industry.

The transition toward intelligent manufacturing is not an overnight software deployment. It is a slow, methodical integration of digital tools into a highly regulated physical environment. For companies like Bora, the value of AI is not in the automation of the manufacturing itself, but in the precision of the insight provided to the humans overseeing the process.