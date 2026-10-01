Ad Council Campaign Exposes the Hidden Struggles of Maternal Mental Health

Ad Council Maternal Mental Health Campaign Targets Hidden Postpartum Struggles

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, the Ad Council launched its “What’s Her Secret?” campaign. Created pro-bono by Mischief USA, the public service announcement addresses the stark reality that at least one in five new mothers experience postpartum depression or anxiety, yet three-quarters receive no treatment.

The Bottom Line Data from the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance shows that at least one in five new mothers report postpartum depression or anxiety symptoms, while three-quarters remain untreated.

According to the CDC, mental health conditions like suicide and overdose represented 27.7 percent of pregnancy-related deaths in 2022.

The Creative Strategy Behind “What’s Her Secret?”

The campaign centers on a pro-bono PSA directed at new and expecting mothers. In the spot developed by Mischief USA, a group of women gather in a park to question a new mother about how she manages to make parenting look effortless. While she attributes her success to routines and support systems, her internal monologue reveals severe sleep deprivation and emotional chaos.

Bianca Guimaraes, founding partner and executive creative director at Mischief USA, highlighted her personal postpartum struggles in the campaign’s press release. She noted the heavy pressure mothers feel to hide difficult emotions, such as envying the freedom of childless individuals while pushing a stroller through the park for hours.

Data and Public Health Implications of Untreated Postpartum Distress

The consequences of unaddressed maternal mental health conditions extend far beyond emotional strain. The CDC’s most recent report on maternal mortality prevention indicates that suicide and overdose resulting from psychiatric conditions accounted for 27.7 percent of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States in 2022.

To bridge the gap between suffering and support, the Ad Council directs women to LoveYourMind.com/moms. This newly established resource hub provides expert-vetted tools to help mothers cope with postpartum stages.

Cross-Industry Media Support and Distribution Reach

The campaign uses multi-channel distribution, running nationwide in both English and Spanish. Media outlets donated ad space across broadcast television, online video, out-of-home displays, radio, and digital media.

In addition to creative execution by Mischief USA, the initiative relies on pro-bono media planning and support from WPP Media and Datonics. Additional promotional partners backing the campaign rollout include Amazon Ads, Fuse Media, iHeartMedia, Kargo, Pinterest, and Reddit.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.