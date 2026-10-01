Arizona Helicopter Crew Rescues Man Stranded on Overturned Truck in Floodwaters

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Aviation Crew Executes Swift Hoist Rescue in Tonopah

An Arizona sheriff’s helicopter crew executed a high-stakes rescue on Tuesday morning, plucking a stranded motorist from the roof of his overturned truck as rapidly rising flash floodwaters swirled violently around the vehicle in Tonopah. The dramatic rescue, captured on authority-released video, highlights the severe weather impacts sweeping parts of the Desert Southwest.

Rapidly Rising Waters Prompt Urgent Aviation Response

Deputies arrived to find a man sitting precariously atop his flipped truck while muddy torrents rushed past.

Helicopter crew rescues person trapped in vehicle stuck in floodwater

With conditions deteriorating by the minute, first responders quickly realized that attempting a direct water rescue was far too dangerous. The team opted instead for a high-risk hoist operation to safely extract the stranded driver.

Pilot Rich Dickner recounted the compressed timeline to CBS News, noting the alarming velocity of the floodwaters. “We didn’t waste much time,” Dickner said. “As opposed to when we first got there, you can see the water line on the video — it’s below the window — and it had risen up to the top of the window. So there was that urgency.”

Arizona Flash Flooding 🌊 Dramatic Helicopter Rescue Near Maricopa as Monsoon Storms Hit Phoenix

Eighty-Foot Drop Securement Under Pressure

Executing the maneuver required immense precision from the flight crew. According to reports from People Magazine, Deputy Lindsey Smith was lowered approximately 80 feet from the hovering aircraft directly toward the unstable, overturned truck.

Deputy Smith briefly struggled to secure her footing against the slick metal surface of the submerged vehicle before successfully fastening a rescue harness around the man. Once secured, both crew member and the stranded driver were hoisted up into the cabin.

Photo: yahoo.com

Authorities confirmed that the entire operation concluded in less than five minutes. The helicopter promptly transported the rescued motorist to a nearby riverbank, where fire personnel stood ready to provide medical evaluation and support.

Hurricane Remnants Fuel Historic Desert Downpours

The sudden and dangerous flash flooding was driven by the remnants of Hurricane Polo, which delivered historic rainfall totals across sections of the Desert Southwest, as reported by The Weather Channel. The deluge transformed typically dry washes into roaring waterways within a matter of hours.

Arizona Rescue: Crew Saves Person Stranded on Top of Vehicle in Dramatic Emergency Operation|#shorts

In response to the widespread hazards, the Flood Control District of Maricopa County issued urgent warnings to motorists, urging drivers to avoid attempting to cross water-covered roadways. Officials reiterated a vital safety maxim: “Remember: Conditions can change fast. If you encounter a flooded roadway, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office lauded the execution of the mission, commending the personnel involved in a brief public statement: “Thanks to the skill and quick response of our Aviation crew, the subject was safely brought to shore. Excellent work, Fox 1!”