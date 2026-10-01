AI-Driven Early Detection of Acromegaly

Acromegaly is a rare , progressive endocrine disorder caused by excessive secretion of growth hormone (GH) and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), typically stemming from a pituitary tumor. Often misdiagnosed for years, it manifests as gradual bone and soft tissue overgrowth in adults, leading to significant metabolic and cardiovascular complications.

Understanding the Biological Mechanism of Action

Acromegaly occurs when the pituitary gland secretes excess growth hormone, which triggers the liver to produce high levels of IGF-1. Unlike gigantism, which occurs in children before their growth plates have fused, acromegaly typically presents in adults after skeletal maturation. Consequently, the bones do not lengthen, but they thicken, and soft tissues in the face, hands, and feet expand.

The systemic impact is profound. Chronic exposure to high GH and IGF-1 levels leads to metabolic dysregulation. Patients face a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease and may have an elevated risk for specific malignancies, including colorectal and thyroid cancers. The persistent enlargement of soft tissues in the throat often results in severe sleep apnea, which further exacerbates cardiovascular strain.