Archbishop Van Megen Urges German Bishops to Maintain Unity With Rome

Archbishop Hubertus van Megen, the new apostolic nuncio to Germany, used his first address at the fall plenary assembly in Fulda on September 28 to urge German bishops to maintain unity with Rome. He cautioned the bishops against charting a separate course for the local Church, emphasizing that Catholic unity depends on fidelity to the papacy and the Eucharist.

In his remarks, Archbishop van Megen argued that these elements prevent the Church from becoming “a mere federation of separate communities, or even an NGO with a Christian veneer.” He stated that the office of the pope “safeguards the visible unity of this Church,” while the Eucharist acts as the center that leads the faithful deeper into that unity.

German Bishops Want Reform But Not to Break Away From Rome | EWTN News Nightly

Addressing Reform and Synodality

The nuncio’s address implicitly touched upon the Synodal Way, a multi-year reform process led by the German bishops’ conference. This initiative has produced various proposals that have drawn scrutiny from the Vatican, including the ordination of women and blessings for same-sex couples. Additionally, the German bishops previously approved a proposal to allow qualified laypeople to deliver homilies during Sunday and feast day Masses, a move that prompted a response from the Vatican Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Context of National Tension

During the assembly, which ran from September 28 to October 1, the archbishop also acknowledged the broader social and political climate in Germany. He noted that the country is undergoing a “profound transformation” and referenced the political tensions following recent electoral gains by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. While acknowledging that he is still learning the “deeper spiritual and cultural currents” of his new post, the nuncio observed that both the Church and German society are currently facing a period of crisis and upheaval.

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The assembly also included discussions on Pope Leo’s encyclical “Magnifica Humanitas,” which addresses the safeguarding of the human person in the context of artificial intelligence.

Bishops planned to address other administrative and pastoral concerns, including the handling of sexual abuse cases, adult baptisms, and refugee issues.