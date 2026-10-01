49ers Open Practice Window for Injured Defensive Lineman Mykel Williams

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mykel Williams returned to practice on Wednesday, opening his 21-day practice window after missing his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL sustained last season. The 49ers played a depleted roster featuring eight absent players ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The Long-Awaited Return of Mykel Williams

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers took a significant step toward defensive reinforcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the training staff opened the practice window for edge rusher Mykel Williams.

Williams had spent the entirety of the ongoing 2026 training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. His absence dates back to a torn ACL suffered in November 2025.

Selected as the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Williams made an immediate impact during his brief rookie stint. According to AP sports reporting, San Francisco improved its run defense metrics by 0.28 yards per carry prior to his injury last season.

Photo: nbcsportsbayarea.com

Before his rookie year was cut short, Williams recorded 20 tackles, 19 pressures, four tackles for loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery. Here is why that matters: the 49ers desperately need fresh legs on the defensive line.

The team now has a strict 21-day window to evaluate Williams and decide whether to activate him to the active roster.

A Mounting Injury Toll in Santa Clara

While Williams’ return offers a glimmer of hope, the 49ers’ practice field on Wednesday painted a stark picture of attrition. San Francisco listed eight players as absent from the session, testing the depth of the NFC West contender.

Among those sidelined was star running back Christian McCaffrey, though his absence was merely a scheduled veteran rest day. However, several other key starters missed practice due to injuries sustained during the Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Mike Evans sat out due to a ribs injury, while left tackle Trent Williams stayed off the field with a neck stinger. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was similarly sidelined due to a quadriceps contusion.

Coach Shanahan told reporters that he remains hopeful Evans, Trent Williams, and Greenlaw can return to practice later in the week ahead of Sunday’s game. But the defensive front faces deeper concerns.

Defensive linemen Nick Bosa (calf) and James Thompson Jr. (ankle) did not participate and have already been ruled out for the Denver game. Fellow defensive lineman Keion White (hamstring) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (knee) also missed Wednesday’s session, while Romello Height was limited due to a previously fractured hand.

Navigating the Roster Crunch

San Francisco 49ers Injury Status Report (Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2026) Player Position Injury Practice Status Mykel Williams Defensive End Knee (ACL Recovery) Limited / PUP Window Opened Nick Bosa Defensive End Calf Did Not Participate (Out) Mike Evans Wide Receiver Ribs Did Not Participate (Questionable) Trent Williams Left Tackle Neck Stinger Did Not Participate (Questionable) Dre Greenlaw Linebacker Quadriceps Did Not Participate (Questionable) Christian McCaffrey Running Back Veteran Rest Did Not Participate

The cascading injuries across the trenches put immense pressure on the 49ers’ defensive coaching staff. With Bosa sidelined indefinitely and rotational linemen banged up, the prompt integration of Mykel Williams becomes paramount to the team’s autumn trajectory.

Shanahan will monitor how the remaining doubtful starters progress through the latter half of the week. But as the team prepares for Denver, the primary narrative in Santa Clara centers on endurance and the gradual healing of a heavily taxed roster.