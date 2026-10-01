New ‘South Park’ Episode Depicts Town ‘Infested’ By Billionaires Obssessed With Joe Rogan’s Podcast

The second episode of South America‘s twenty-ninth season, titled Billionaire Weenietown, aired on Wednesday. The episode targets tech billionaires and their data centers, depicting them as literal anthropomorphic penises while Butters wages war on the neighborhood infestation to save his television streaming time.

Butters Wages War Against Data Centers and Billionaire Weenies

The latest installment of the long-running Comedy Central show centers on a familiar fifth wheel, Butters Stotch, as he returns to form in the titular Colorado town now operating under the name “South America.” Butters finds his peace disrupted not by everyday suburban drama, but by a gilded mound of tech data centers, banks, and palatial buildings erected directly in his backyard. The facilities continually knock out power to his home, cutting him off from his favorite pastime: watching episode after episode of Dr. Pimple Popper.

And you know why our electricity went out? Because of the goddamn billionaires that are building data centers right in our backyards, Butters yells in the episode, according to reporting from Variety.

Photo: Variety

Instead of appearing as standard human characters, the tech moguls are rendered as small, rodent-sized, anthropomorphic male genitals without any specific individuals named by the creators. Frustrated by the resource drain, Butters attempts to hire pest control to eliminate the infestation from his neighborhood.

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Podcasts, Macklemore, and Proper Billionaire Etiquette

Within the phallic billionaire settlement, leaders grow increasingly concerned that their rapid population growth and public exposure are drawing unwanted attention. The mayor of Weenietown lectures residents on proper billionaire etiquette, warning them against appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast or using social media to weigh in on contentious topics.

Billionaire Weenietown – SOUTH PARK (Season 29 Reaction)

Remember when you were young, you were socially awkward little penises nobody liked. Well, now that you’re billionaires, you’re still socially awkward little penises nobody likes. Just because you got rich doesn’t mean you got cool. Mayor of Weenietown, via Consequence

Despite the warnings, friction builds among the residents. Some members break rank by getting into public spats, including a targeted argument with rapper Macklemore. The storyline satirizes real-world events, specifically taking a jab at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who made headlines for blocking Macklemore from performing at stadiums during an Ed Sheeran tour. To stabilize their public image, the leading billionaires resort to purchasing local news media.

Meanwhile, a secondary plot line features Butters’ parents clashing over their son’s anti-billionaire stance. His father, Stephen, blames the child’s Luddite views and opposition to AI data centers on childhood vaccinations, shouting that listening to podcasts has revealed the supposed dangers of the MMR vaccine.

Photo: consequence.net

Grand Theft Auto Stakes and a Presidential Cameo

As neighborhood tensions peak, the broader town population remains largely indifferent until a new threat emerges: the prospect of power outages disrupting the November launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. Driven by this impending gaming crisis, locals finally take action alongside elder members of Weenietown who hatch a scheme to relocate the most obnoxious tech figures to Nashville.

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The episode concludes with a final satirical target as President Donald Trump makes a cameo appearance. While sitting down to use the bathroom and listening to recordings of his own speeches, the president’s own anthropomorphic billionaire penis flies out of his unzipped trousers and finds freedom, capping off a season premiere arc that has embraced the show’s temporary “South America” branding shift.