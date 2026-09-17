South Park’ returns with a new approach to parodying President Trump

“South Park” returned to Comedy Central for its 29th season on September 16, 2026, dropping President Donald Trump from the main storylines while officially renaming the fictional Colorado town South America in a biting meta-satire targeting corporate conformity.

The Great Rebranding: Why the Town is Now South America

When the long-running comedy series returned for its latest batch of episodes, viewers quickly realized the alteration was more than a throwaway promotional gag. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone formally announced the shift ahead of the premiere, explaining that the town’s name change served as a direct parody of how major technology companies readily fell in line after the executive branch altered traditional maps.

The satirical stunt mirrors real-world controversies surrounding presidential executive orders, including efforts to rename geographic features such as Lake Ontario to Lake America amid trade tensions with Canada. Rather than staging an on-screen political battle over the cartographic shift, the show drops viewers directly into a reality where the new moniker is already normalized.

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“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of ‘South Park’ to ‘SOUTH AMERICA,’ We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount – a Skydance Capitulation.” Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Series Creators

A Step Back From the White House Arcs

The premiere episode, titled South American Biker Gangs, marks a noticeable tonal pivot from the previous two seasons. Seasons 27 and 28 relied heavily on serialized Washington, D.C., storylines that featured a fictionalized version of Donald Trump romantically involved with Satan alongside members of his cabinet.

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In this latest installment, however, the commander-in-chief is entirely absent from the central narrative. Instead, he appears exclusively in the newly revamped opening credits, which feature an animated, completely nude depiction of Trump wiping himself with the American flag while the theme song lyrics are permanently swapped to match the town’s new title.

By pulling back from daily presidential antics while retaining a sharp underlying commentary, the series shifts its focus back to local absurdity—proving that corporate compliance and small-town culture wars offer plenty of fresh comedic fodder.

Local Chaos and E-Bike Immigration Parodies

While the broader geopolitical joke hums quietly in the background, the primary plot of the premiere zeroes in on generational friction within the community. The town’s younger residents, led by the usual group of kids, flood the streets on motorized bicycles, prompting a furious backlash from older residents.

Photo: whitehouse.gov

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Randy Marsh rallies the local parents into forming a protective biker gang to hunt down and eradicate the youthful e-bike riders.

True to form, the episode reaches a chaotic crescendo involving the permanent demise of Kenny, whose e-bike violently explodes. The tragedy ultimately unites the warring generations in a heavily bureaucratic ban on motorized bicycles and the rollout of South America Strong merchandise.

What Comes Next in Season 29