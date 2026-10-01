Durham Rapper Jooselord Announces Free Music Festival for Families of Sick Children

Nearly seven months after the tragic loss of his five-year-old son to brain cancer, Durham rapper Raheem Williams—known professionally as Jooselord—is channeling his grief into community action. Williams has announced the inaugural All Onyx World Music Festival, a free, multi-venue event scheduled for October 30 across seven Durham locations to benefit families caring for seriously ill children.

Essential Takeaways for the Live Music Community The Event: The inaugural All Onyx World Music Festival is a completely free music event scheduled for October 30 across seven independent venues in Durham, North Carolina.

The inaugural All Onyx World Music Festival is a completely free music event scheduled for October 30 across seven independent venues in Durham, North Carolina. The Mission: Founded by Durham rapper Jooselord following the death of his five-year-old son, Onyx, the festival supports Onyx Is Hope, a nonprofit aiding families of seriously ill children.

Founded by Durham rapper Jooselord following the death of his five-year-old son, Onyx, the festival supports Onyx Is Hope, a nonprofit aiding families of seriously ill children. The Lineup: The multi-venue festival features 33 North Carolina acts, including performances by Pierce Freelon, Rueben Vincent, Cyanca, G Yamazama, and Jooselord himself.

Turning Personal Tragedy into Community Resilience

The journey toward the All Onyx World Music Festival began when the Durham community rallied around Williams and his family last year following young Onyx’s brain cancer diagnosis. The outpouring of support left a permanent mark on the artist, inspiring him to establish the nonprofit Onyx Is Hope to provide financial and emotional assistance to other families affected by devastating medical journeys. Williams noted that the fundamental goal of the initiative is simply to pass along the lifeline he received.

Reflecting on the heavy reality of his loss, Williams shared that the emotional weight remains intense, particularly during quiet moments. “It’s been worse the past month,” Williams stated regarding the ongoing grieving process. “It’s just been my constant realization that he’s not here. I just can’t move some days; it’s so heavy.” Yet, music and community solidarity are providing a path forward.

A Multi-Venue Showcase Across Durham

Spanning seven distinct neighborhood spaces on October 30, the festival brings together local infrastructure and talent. Participating venues include Pinhook, Rubies, Durham Central Park, Boom Club, The Fruit, Motorco, and NorthStar Church of the Arts. Local venue operators immediately stepped up when approached with the concept, proving how deeply the local creative scene connects with the artist’s mission.

“Everybody’s been like, ‘How can I help? Let’s do it,'” Williams explained. “It’s like the city is doing this for Onyx.” Arrow Diaz of The Fruit echoed that sentiment, noting the local affection for the rapper’s creative energy and community footprint. “We love Joose. We love his energy. We love his style,” Diaz said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how this begins and how it grows over the years.”

All Onyx World Music Festival Overview Event Detail Information Founder & Organizer Raheem Williams (Jooselord) Date October 30 Beneficiary Onyx Is Hope (nonprofit for families of sick children) Participating Venues Pinhook, Rubies, Durham Central Park, Boom Club, The Fruit, Motorco, NorthStar Church of the Arts Featured Talent 33 NC artists including Jooselord, Pierce Freelon, Rueben Vincent, Cyanca, and G Yamazama

The Healing Power of the Stage

For Williams, stepping up to the microphone offers a temporary escape from grief.

“There’s no place like when I’m up there,” Williams reflected on performing live. “When I’m in that place and everybody’s singing and screaming with me, I feel like lighter than like anything. I don’t feel heavy. I don’t even feel alive. I just feel like I’m above the world, looking down on everything. I just feel like I’m in the moment and that moment belongs to me. It belongs to us.”

Preserving a Son’s Legacy Through Music

While the October 30 event marks the inaugural gathering, Williams envisions a long-term future where the All Onyx World Music Festival expands annually, cementing a permanent support system for families facing childhood illness while keeping his son’s name alive. “All I have left is this,” Williams said. “Everything that I do with music will have his name on it, because that’s my legacy.”

As Durham prepares for a night of music, solidarity, and fundraising, the festival stands as both a poignant personal tribute and an actionable source of relief for parents facing the unthinkable. “We’re going to give you hope in this time,” Williams promised.