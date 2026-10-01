Anna Mikish builds athletic and academic success at UNH

A graduate of the Kharkiv Professional College of Sports in Ukraine, where she finished first in her class with magna cum laude honors, Mikish earned High Honors and Honors recognition during her debut collegiate academic term.

Her water credentials match her rigorous academic output. Before relocating to the United States, Mikish captured a bronze medal in the 50-meter butterfly at the 2022 Ukrainian National Championships. Transitioning to American club circuits under Phoenix Swim Club head coach Darian Townsend and assistant coach Michael Maczuga, she established herself as an Arizona State Championship finalist and medalist, alongside deep runs at Speedo Sectionals and Summer Junior Nationals.

Stroke Analytics and Championship Splits

She notched a top-14 finish in the grueling 200-meter breaststroke at the 2024 Speedo Summer Championships in Irvine, California. She followed that up with a top-19 finish in the same event at the 2024 Winter Junior Championships, and secured another top-19 result at the 2025 Speedo Summer Championships.

Anna Mikish: Key Swimming Milestones & Academic Profile Category Achievement / Detail Context Key Event Specialty 200-Meter Breaststroke / 50-Meter Butterfly Multiple Junior National & Championship Finals International Podium Bronze Medal (50 Butterfly) 2022 Ukrainian National Championships U.S. Club Background Phoenix Swim Club Trained under Darian Townsend and Michael Maczuga Academic Focus Computer Science (Cybersecurity option) Minors in Design Studies and Business Administration

Elite Athletics in the DNA

Athletic excellence runs deep through the Mikish family tree. Her father, Serhii, once ranked among the world’s top 10 performers in the 400-meter hurdles, competed for the Ukrainian National Team in the decathlon, and collected multiple national medals. Her sister, Angelina, swam collegiately at Grand Canyon University while representing Ukraine internationally, and her brother, Artem, carved out a successful career in naval pentathlon, capturing a World Cup silver medal and a European championship title.

Away from the pool, Mikish maintains an eclectic creative output. She earned Ukraine’s “Hero of the Nation” award in 2024 for her contributions to youth animation, serving as an animator, voice actor, and music composer for her own cartoons. She is also an honors graduate from music school as a pianist and pursues a rigorous academic workload in computer science with a cybersecurity option.

Building Toward Conference Glory

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