SHL Finances: Swedish Hockey Clubs See Rising Revenues and Player Salaries

While elite Swedish floorball, basketball, and volleyball clubs face severe financial strain with 15 teams withdrawing from elite play over five years, the SHL is experiencing steady revenue growth. Average club turnover reached 191,2 miljoner kronor in the 2023-2024 season, driven by record ticket sales and commercial expansions.

Financial Impact on the SHL Roster Valuations: Average SHL squad salary costs have climbed to 62 miljoner kronor for the 2025/2026 campaign, elevating the financial baseline required to compete.

Average SHL squad salary costs have climbed to 62 miljoner kronor for the 2025/2026 campaign, elevating the financial baseline required to compete. High-End Talent Pool: Increased club budgets continue to attract elite North American returnees and established veterans, reshaping value across top-six forward lines.

Increased club budgets continue to attract elite North American returnees and established veterans, reshaping value across top-six forward lines. Financial Disparity: With team payrolls stretching from a 50 miljoner kronor floor to a 70 miljoner kronor ceiling, squad depth and cap allocation remain crucial differentiators for front offices.

The Diverging Realities of Swedish Team Sports

The economic landscape of Swedish team sports presents a stark contrast. Recent data compiled by Radiosporten highlights a troubling trend across secondary sports leagues, where 15 clubs in basketball, floorball, and volleyball have folded or withdrawn from elite series over the past half-decade.

Yet, the SHL operates in a completely different financial stratosphere. According to an EY report titled “Hur mår svensk elithockey?”, the league’s top-tier hockey clubs are generating record revenues. Average turnover climbed from 159,3 miljoner kronor during the 2022/2023 season to 191,2 miljoner kronor last term, a surge fueled directly by ticket sales and commercial partnerships.

“På totalen levererar klubbarna ett bättre resultat nu än för några år sedan,” states SHL Vice CEO and Head of Sports Johan Hemlin.

Rising Payrolls and the 62 Million SEK Average

As revenues scale upward, front offices across the league are adjusting their ledger sheets. SHL clubs now monitor player expenditures biannually, taking snapshots every November and following the close of the transfer window on February 15. These evaluations account for base salaries, pension provisions, sign-on bonuses, and social fees, excluding performance-based incentives.

The financial data reveals an aggressive upward trajectory in squad expenditures. Average SHL team payrolls rose from 55 miljoner kronor two seasons ago to 59 miljoner kronor, before hitting 62 miljoner kronor for the 2025/2026 season. The economic spectrum within the league ranges from a 50 miljoner kronor basement to a 70 miljoner kronor ceiling for the wealthiest contenders.

Season Average Club Turnover Average Squad Payroll 2022/2023 159,3 miljoner kronor 55 miljoner kronor 2023/2024 191,2 miljoner kronor 59 miljoner kronor 2025/2026 – 62 miljoner kronor

“Lönerna går ju upp rent allmänt i samhället. Du har ju både en ökad lön och så har du en inflation på de delarna. Det är ju det ena, men totalt sett så har ju våra klubbar en bättre ekonomi i dag än tidigare,” explains Hemlin.

The Return of the NHL Stars and Cultural Pull

This financial muscle has transformed the SHL into a destination league for high-profile returnees. Recent transfer windows have seen major names repatriate to Swedish ice, including Nicklas Bäckström, Jakob Silfverberg, and Calle Järnkrok at Brynäs, Marcus Högberg in Linköping, Marcus Johansson at Färjestad, Lucas Wallmark at Björklöven, and Samuel Fagemo with Frölunda.

“Ju större ligan blir desto mer pengar får ligan, desto högre löner blir det och desto lättare är det att locka bra spelare hit. Det är ju bara positivt,” notes Färjestad team captain Linus Johansson.

Despite the lucrative deals on the table, league executives and players emphasize that monetary compensation is rarely the primary driver for these high-end acquisitions. Goaltender Magnus Hellberg, who returned to Sweden in 2025 after a lengthy stint abroad and secured a contract with Djurgården reportedly exceeding 300,000 SEK per month, points to lifestyle and family factors.

“Beroende på vad du är för typ av spelare kan du absolut tjäna mer utomlands. Jag flyttade inte hem på grund av lönekuvertet. Jag hade möjlighet att stanna kvar i USA och även åka till andra ligor, men jag värderar att flytta hem väldigt högt,” says Hellberg.

Balancing Long-Term Growth Against Personnel Costs

While the immediate financial picture appears robust, auditors at EY have flagged the rapid acceleration of personnel costs as a central challenge for future fiscal stability. Because player salaries make up the lion’s share of these expenses, sport directors must balance competitive necessity against structural sustainability.

“Har du en långsiktig strategi och förmåga att bygga olika strukturella former så får du oftast bättre utfall om man tänker på kostnad kontra resultat och prestation,” notes Hemlin.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.